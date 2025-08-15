Utah Utes captain: 'We have something to prove'
Utah starting center Jaren Kump isn't one to pay attention to outside noise from the national media.
The 6-foot-6 Riverton, Utah, native rightfully puts more stock into what his teammates have to say — an attribute that likely played a part in the team electing him as one of its five captains for the 2025 season.
But after seeing the Utes fail to earn a spot in the first Associated Press top 25 poll, Kump has an extra motivator heading into his sixth year.
"We got something to prove," Kump said following fall camp practice. "Last year was obviously not the standard, so us not making the top 25 — that's not our expectation. So yeah, we got so much to prove and that's the attitude we have, is that we need to come out and prove everything that we believe we are."
Here's more of what Kump had to say to the media.
On whether Utah's offensive line has lived up to expectations
"We're really flattered by all the positive talk, but in reality, our attitude as an o-line is that, we haven't proved anything. The season hasn't started yet; preseason accolades, in reality, don't mean anything. No one's going to remember those. So our mentality is that we haven't proved anything."
On being named a captain
"It is the biggest honor I can think of; I'm so fortunate, I would say. So fortunate that my teammates see me as a guy who's essentially able to fulfill that role as a captain. And so I'm so honored to be put in this position. And so I will do everything I can to earn it every single day."
On the differences between this year's team and previous iterations
"We actually had a team meeting about this. I think just over 50% of the team is brand new, so there's a lot of new guys, and that's something that you've been here some time, 'this is something that's kind of new.' But one thing I do love is that everyone's starting to buy in; all the new guys, the older guys, I think, are really helping kind of reestablish what our standard is every single day in practice and our workouts. And I think that you guys are really starting to see the buy-in. And we're really coming together, so I'm really excited for this team."
On his relationship with QB Devon Dampier
"It's been growing really well. I freaking love the dude. He's not only an outstanding quarterback, he's an outstanding teammate and — I think he'd be OK with me saying this — he's taken us out to dinner I don't know how many times, as an entire offensive line. He's a team guy. He's a guy who's really here for the boys. He's an awesome addition to the locker room and the offense as well."