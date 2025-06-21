Utah Utes extend offer to BYU wide receiver commit
The Holy War has reached the recruiting trails.
Legend Glasker, a wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class, received an offer from Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program Friday night — right in the middle of an official visit with BYU.
The 6-foot-2 speedster out of Lehi High School has been committed to the Cougars since April 20, though that hasn't stopped the Utes from entering the mix for the in-state standout.
Glasker is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 15 player from the state of Utah's 2026 high school class. He's coming off an impressive junior season that ended with him hauling in 10 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns in Lehi's 6A playoff semifinal loss to eventual state champion Corner Canyon High School. He also had eight catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a game against Lone Peak High School earlier in the season.
Glasker can burst off the line of scrimmage with his electric speed, making him an intriguing deep threat considering he's also 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He recently posted a 4.42 time in a 40-yard dash at an Under Armour high school event in May, rivaling NFL wide receiver Xavier Worthy's time of 4.41 in the same event.
Glasker previously committed to BYU over offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class grew recently with a pledge from three-star tight end Bear Fisher. The Utes also have commitments from three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 160 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.