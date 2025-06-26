Utah Utes finalist for brother of NFL safety
Josiah Jefferson, a 6-foot-5 tight end prospect from the JUCO ranks, has narrowed down his Division-I options to Utah, Oklahoma and Arizona.
Jefferson, coming off an official visit with the Utes, announced on social media Wednesday that he will decide among his three finalists this Friday. He's part of the 2026 recruiting class and has been ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect.
Jefferson received interest from several power conference programs after spending one season at Southwestern Community College (California), catching 23 passes for 213 yards in nine games with the Jaguars. He's also been on visits with Arizona and Oklahoma, the latter of which is the alma mater of his older brother and current Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson.
In addition to Jefferson, Utah hosted top-10 offensive lineman Felix Ojo, three-stars Kennan Pula (No. 68-ranked wide receiver in 2026 class) and his brother Jaron Pula (No. 61 wide receiver) — both from Lone Peak High School — plus Aisa Galea'i (No. 81 safety) from Timpview High School on official visits this past weekend. Galea'i committed to Utah on Tuesday.
The Utes also received a pledge from three-star cornerback prospect Dylan Waters (No. 97 cornerback) on Tuesday, making that 12 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class.
Utah recently landed three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 74 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 89 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback) have also committed to Utah, as well as three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).