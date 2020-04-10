FB Video: Utah Utes' Jaylon Johnson and Zack Moss selected to participate in NFL Draft virtually

With the draft going virtually, there will be no "green" room for prospects and their families to await their name called — but some of them have been invited to participate "live" via their respective locations.

Fans will be able to see the reactions of Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running back Zack Moss when they hear their respective names called at the upcoming NFL draft.

Both Johnson and Moss were among 58 participants selected to take part in the virtual draft, something the NFL announced it was doing on April 6. Johnson is widely considered a late-first to early-second round pick while Moss is considered a late-second to third round pick.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a memo on April 6 that the 2020 NFL draft will be conducted virtually with all personnel of NFL teams in separate locations.

"We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices," Goodell said. "Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisors, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or health perspective."

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.