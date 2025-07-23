Utah Utes star nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year
As Utah right tackle Spencer Fano continues to rake in preseason accolades and recognition from around the country, his stellar play along the offensive line last year could help him bring home one last end-of-season trophy as well.
Fano has been nominated by his school for the 2024-25 Big 12 Athlete of the Year award, the league announced on Wednesday.
All 16 members of the Big 12 have chosen one male and one female athlete of any classification who competed for their institution and were in good academic standing during the 2024-25 campaign. Fano's been selected as the Utes' Male Athlete of the Year nominee, while Utah gymnast Grace McCallum is the school's candidate for the Female Athlete of the Year award.
Fano heads into his junior season with a lot of eyeballs watching him after an impressive 2024 campaign in which he received All-America honors from Pro Football Focus (first team), the Associated Press (second team) and the Walter Camp (second team). He also garnered All-Big 12 first team honors from both the coaches and media, and was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award.
Fano recently added All-Big 12 preseason honors to the collection of awards he's received ahead of the 2025 campaign. The 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native has also been labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF and an All-American by the Walter Camp.
McCallum, entering her senior year, is coming off a national runner-up finish in vault, bars, floor and all-around competition. She's the reigning Big 12 Gymnast of the Year and the conference champion in vault and all-around.
The winners of the Big 12 Athlete of the Year will be announced Thursday.
2024-25 Big 12 Athletes of the Year Nominees
Arizona - Colton Smith and Devyn Netz
Arizona State - Cam Skattebo and Kenzie Brown
Baylor - Nathaniel Ezekiel and Alexis Brown
BYU - James Corrigan and Lexy Halladay-Lowry
UCF - RJ Harvey and Hannah Lovejoy
Cincinnati - Kerrington Cross and Joleigh Crye
Colorado - Travis Hunter and Jordan Nytes
Houston - J’Wan Roberts and KeAyla Dove
Iowa State - Jaylin Noel and Rachel Joseph
Kansas - Devin Neal and Camryn Turner
K-State - Brendan Mott and Carla Bernat
Oklahoma State - Wyatt Hendrickson and Emma Robbins
TCU- Lui Maxted and Hailey Van Lith
Texas Tech - JT Toppin and NiJaree Canady
Utah - Spencer Fano and Grace McCallum