Utah vaults into ESPN FPI top 25 with blowout win in season opener
After not being ranked in the preseason polls, Utah sent a statement to the rest of the sport with a 33-point win on the road over UCLA to kick off the 2025 college football regular season.
ESPN's Football Power Index apparently heard the that message loud and clear.
The latest rankings from ESPN's predictive rating system had the Utes at No. 19 in the country following their wire-to-wire victory over the Bruins on Saturday.
Utah jumped 26 spots from its previous ranking, marking the biggest climb of any team in the top 85 after Week 1. Texas somewhat surprisingly remained at No. 1 despite falling 14-7 to Ohio State in a rocky debut from quarterback Arch Manning.
The Utes were the second-highest ranked Big 12 team after Week 1 behind BYU, which beat Portland State, 69-0, in its season opener from Provo, Utah.
Utah's ascension up the ESPN FPI rankings didn't come as a shock, given how efficient the Utes were in just about every facet of the game against the Bruins.
While racking up nearly 500 total yards of offense in the process, Utah sustained multiple long-winded drives because of its ability to convert on third down (14-of-16) and keep Devon Dampier upright (zero sacks allowed). The Utes didn't commit a turnover either and gave up fewer penalty yards (15) than the Bruins (30).
"This game, it was a statement game for sure," said Utah cornerback/wide receiver Smith Snowden after the game. "I think everyone on the team had a good idea that it was a statement game and that we wanted to show the nation, what this team is about and just take care of business."
On top of updating the Utes' overall ranking, ESPN FPI increased Utah's probability of winning the Big 12 from 2.4% in the preseason, to 18.8% following Saturday's triumph at the Rose Bowl. Utah also had a 24.2% chance to make the College Football Playoff (up from 3.7% in the preseason table) after beating UCLA to open the season 1-0.
Only BYU had a better probability of winning the Big 12 (22.9%) and making the 12-team playoff (27.8%).
Time will tell whether the media or coaches decide to put Utah in their respective top 25 polls, which are expected to be released Sept. 2 ahead of Week 2.
Updated Big 12 ESPN FPI rankings
National ranking in parentheses
- BYU (17)
- Utah (19)
- Iowa State (23)
- Kansas (25)
- Arizona State (26)
- Kansas State (28)
- Texas Tech (34)
- TCU (37)
- Baylor (42)
- Arizona (51)
- Cincinnati (52)
- UCF (54)
- Colorado (57)
- West Virginia (61)
- Oklahoma State (66)
- Houston (68)