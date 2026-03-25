Utah's wide receiver room poised for big year in new offense

It's been nearly 13 years since a pass-catcher on the Utah football team finished a season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Whether that streak reaches 14 remains to be seen, but if it does, it certainly won't be due to a lack of talent.

"Y'all gonna see a different room. I promise y'all that," said senior wideout Kyri Shoels after Tuesday's practice session. "We hungry, and that's really how it is. We don't got too much to say."

Shoels, who joins the Utes following a productive season at San José State, where he finished second on the team in receiving yards behind only the nation's leader in that category, Danny Scudero, has to wait five more months to let his actions do all the talking on the playing field.

By that point, the buzz around Utah's new wide receiver corps could be ineffable. At least, it seems to be trending that way through one week of spring practices.

"It's a lot deeper than what it usually is," said quarterback Byrd Ficklin of the Utes' wide receiver room. "There's ballplayers all over."

Media sessions after spring practices are often a prime setting for coaches and players to hype up one another while the stakes are still low as far as public perception goes. But based on the production and skillset of some of Utah's newest pass-catchers, there's reason to assume the praise they've received early on in spring practice is more than just good public relations at work.

Take Braden Pegan, for example. The California native is fresh off serving as the No. 1 option at Utah State, where he recorded 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns, including three games with 100-plus receiving yards, and boasts the size at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, to compete at the highest level in the Big 12. Also, he reunites with his Aggies offensive coordinator, Kevin McGiven, and the wide receiver coach who previously recruited him in high school, Chad Bumphis.

That all sounds good on paper, but what speaks even louder volumes about Pegan's impact on the team is the fact he's already earned a spot on the team's leadership council, which is voted on by the players.

"That's one of those dudes that you wish you had 20 of them," said head coach Morgan Scalley of Pegan. "He's such a good kid, smart football player, athletic, can jump out of the gym. We're excited to have him."

Pegan isn't the only one helping Utah's returners understand the ins and outs of the team's new offense. Shoels, who brings an understanding of McGiven's pass-friendly system with him from San José State, where McGiven served as the wide receivers coach during Shoels' first season with the Spartans, aids in that transition process as well.

The 6-foot-tall Las Vegas native also possesses an element of speed that Utah's wide receiver room was missing last season. Coming off a season in which he recorded 13 yards per reception on 59 catches (768 yards total), Shoels should get a lot of passes thrown his way as the potential No. 2 option behind Pegan.

That said, there's a group of returners vying for meaningful playing time this season as well. Larry Simmons and Creed Whittemore are two players who ended the 2025 campaign on positive notes; Tobias Merriweather, the 6-foot-5 senior who transferred in from Cal a year ago, has an opportunity to strengthen his rapport with Devon Dampier heading into his second season with the team. Daidren Zipperer could work his way into the rotation as well after missing a majority of last season due to injury.

Time will tell whether Mana Carvalho, Utah's primary kick returner in 2025, and Ricky Johnson, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, play their way onto the field in 2026. It's worth noting the departures of the team's top three receivers from last season — Ryan Davis, Dallen Bentley and JJ Buchanan — have opened up more playing opportunities for returners and newcomers alike.

With only so many spots to go around, though, there's not enough room to cram every pass-catcher Utah has into the main rotation. It's not the worst problem Bumphis and Scalley could have on their plate, though it does make spring and fall camp essential in determining the pecking order for the regular season.

"Everybody, every practice is ready to go," Pegan said. "We're all locked in. It's exciting. I can't wait to see what everyone does this year."