Utes in the NFL: Tyler Huntley to sign with Baltimore Ravens, per reports
Former University of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to rejoin the Baltimore Ravens after being released by the Cleveland Browns. Huntley, who was cut by the Browns on Thursday, quickly found a new opportunity as reports indicated he would return to the Ravens' practice squad. This move fills an open spot on the Ravens' practice squad, requiring no corresponding roster adjustments.
Huntley initially joined the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted rookie and played four seasons in Baltimore. During his tenure, he appeared in 20 games, including nine starts, primarily filling in when starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured. Huntley's performance in those starts resulted in a 3-6 record. Over his four seasons with the Ravens, Huntley completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 509 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens currently have Jackson as their franchise quarterback, entering his seventh season with the team. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who has been in the NFL for years and brings experience and mentorship, serves as the primary backup. Additionally, rookie quarterback Devin Leary, a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, is also part of the Ravens' practice squad. Huntley will join Leary, further strengthening the team's quarterback depth.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta expressed confidence in the team’s current quarterback lineup but left the door open for potential future additions.
With the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon, Baltimore remains prepared to adjust as needed, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a strong quarterback group.
Huntley's return to the Ravens marks another chapter in his NFL journey, as he seeks to contribute to a team where he has already made a significant impact.