Washington QB Alex Smith is back on the football field

Nearly 21 months ago to the day, Alex Smith lay on the football field with his hands on his face and medical personnel surrounding him.

It was Nov. 18, 2018, in a game against the Houston Texans when Washington's quarterback had his life forever altered. As Smith dropped back for a pass, JJ Watt, Houston's star defensive player, sacked him from behind and fell on Smith in an incredibly awkward manner, fracturing his tibia and fibula in his right leg.

After 17 surgeries, some that were required to save his leg, Smith has now officially returned to the football field. He received the good news Saturday, and was then activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform list by Washington and participated in practice on Sunday.

Last week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that depending on when Smith returned to the practice field, he would be involved in the competition for the starting quarterback spot with three-year players Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Smith started in 10 games for Washington back in 2018 prior to his injury, where he completed 62.5% of his passes for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition,” Rivera said. “It’s going to unfold very nicely as a football team for us because competition is only going to make you better. It’s going to push the young guys as well.”

Smith had spent the last few months in Hawaii training, consistently posting workout videos regarding the progress of his leg and how he was becoming more and more mobile. He never lost faith that he would be playing the game he loved, but admitted in a report by ESPN that while he was progressing in terms of strength, conditioning and agility, he had no idea how the bones were healing.

Following clearance by his personnel doctors at the end of July. Smith traveled back to Washington to meet with team doctors. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news that Washington added Smith, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, to its 'Physically Unable to Perform' list — which means that Smith was not cleared to resume football activities.

So Sunday's return to the field was as special as they get for Smith, his family and everyone who's followed his journey.

His road to recovery and near-death story — albeit it with the hope of returning to professional football — is being chronicled by ESPN and titled "Project 11," a nod to Smith's jersey number with the Redskins.

“I think I’m so used to my body responding how I want it to respond. I had high expectations for this process and that I could knock it out of the park, and I think I’ve had to slow that a little bit,” Smith said during a promotional teaser for the documentary.

Smith is potentially the greatest quarterback to play for the Utes, leading the team to a 2004 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 19 Pittsburgh while being a Heisman trophy finalist as well. That Utah squad was known as the original "BCS Buster," finishing the season 12-0 and No. 4 in the AP rankings.

He then parlayed that success into a solid NFL career, playing with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Redskins in 2018.

“No NFL player has ever been through what Alex Smith has,” Andy Tennant, E60 executive producer, said in a news release. “He’s normally a very private person but he wanted to document his road to recovery as well and as detailed as possible, with the hope that future players could use it as a road map. The access that he and his family granted to E60 is incredible and viewers will see a story of strength, dedication and perseverance.”

Among those participating in the E60 special are Urban Meyer, Smith's former coach at Utah, and Andy Reid, Smith's coach in Kansas City who won a Super Bowl last season.

The story will also dive deep into Smith's mindset throughout the process, and how he forever stayed positive — something reflected on by his wife Elizabeth when she saw Alex throw the ball again.

“To watch him light up, to watch him get that inner drive again,” she told Bell, saying it was something she hadn’t seen since the injury. “He kept his gratitude, he kept good perspective but not so much that drive. But I saw it again.”

Smith's story is one of success and perseverance and will serve as a reminder for how powerful the human spirit lies within all of us.

It's been a long journey for Smith, who underwent 17 surgeries on his leg and nearly had it amputated at one point due to the infections. But now he's one step away from playing football again professionally, a concept that seemed impossible 21 months ago.

