What Are Realistic Landing Spots For Quarterback Alex Smith

Apparently being named AP Comeback Player of the Year and leading your team to the NFC East title isn't enough to keep your job.

Former Utah quarterback Alex Smith was officially released by the Washington Football team on Friday morning, ending his three-year run with Washington.

"I had a chance to meet with Alex Smith this week, and we had a very honest and real discussion," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement from the team. "We had the chance to reflect on the 2020 season and talk about moving forward into next year. After the conclusion of that meeting, we decided it would be best for both parties to move on and we will be granting Alex his request to be released.

"I want to thank Alex for his contributions this past year. He made such an impact on our young roster and his leadership was one of the key factors in our late-season success and in making the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Everyone here in Washington wishes Alex and his family the best going forward and appreciates all that he gave to our organization."

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks up the field at the end of the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise as it saves Washington $14.9 million against the salary cap, with $8.6 million in dead money.

At 36 years old, it's assumed that his best playing days are behind him. But he proved last year with Washington that he's more than capable of winning with the proper cast around him.

He finished the season throwing for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 66.7% of his passes — not bad for someone who hadn't played competitive football in nearly three years. But he missed the final three games of the season with a calf injury on the same leg he nearly lost, although the injuries weren't related.

Now a free agent, it's expected that a number of teams will show serious interest in Smith as either a high-quality backup, a mentor to a younger quarterback or a potential stop-gap situation while teams look for their new starter.

Here are eight potential suitors for Smith, ranked from least likely to most likely.

8.) Los Angeles Chargers

This is one of the least likely scenarios but in a way it makes a lot of sense. While he wouldn't start for the Chargers as they seem to have found a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, Smith could serve as a backup and mentor to Herbert.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a free agent, meaning Los Angeles is in desperate need of a veteran as Easton Stick is the only other quarterback on the roster. The Chargers have tons of weapons on offense so a quarterback who can manage and distribute the ball is the ideal scenario.

Not a flashy move, bringing Smith in on a deal would not only give Los Angeles the veteran presence it needs, but a reliable backup capable of winning with a good cast around him.

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

7.) Kansas City Chiefs

Another backup role, this one brings back a ton of nostalgia as Smith served as Kansas City's quarterback from 2013-18, leading the Chiefs to the postseason in four of his five seasons with the team. He ultimately moved on Washington after Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role.

Head coach Andy Reid is a massive fan on Smith's, and this reunion would allow Smith to ring chase during the final acts of his career. He would be backing up Mahomes but has proven to be a winner, both this past season and during his tenure with Kansas City.

“There’s nobody better than Alex Smith, man. I’ll tell you, just one of my favorite guys,” Reid said. “All you had to do was watch that special (Project 11 documentary) on him and you fall in love with the guy. I had the chance to coach him so I kinda knew the man behind all that. If I had to predict how he’d attack an injury, that would be how he would do it. That’s his core right there.

Mandatory Credit: USA Today

6.) San Francisco 49ers

Another former team Smith could suit up for, San Francisco makes a lot of sense when you consider the 49ers are going to be looking for a new quarterback.

With New England and other teams expected to make a strong push for 49ers up-and-down starter Jimmy Garappolo, clearing him from the books and getting Smith at a cheaper deal could be good.

Smith could come in and start right away while the 49ers also look for their quarterback of the future. Armed with a top-5 defense and an offense full of playmakers, this could give Smith one last push for a title.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before the start of Super Bowl XLVII, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

5.) Carolina Panthers

It appears that Teddy Bridgewater, especially on his current contract, is not the answer for Matt Rhule and Carolina. They'v been actively shopping for a quarterback but it appears they're going to have to address this issue with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft.

Who knows if one of the quarterbacks available at that spot would be ready to start immediately, so Smith landing here makes a ton of sense. He could serve as a stop gap option for one season, prove he's capable of staying healthy and might get another chance with another team the following season.

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

4.) Houston Texans

It's clear that Deshaun Watson does not, and more than likely will not, play another down for Houston. With the Texans probably going to trade him at some point, who knows if they'll get a quarterback in return — and if they do, it'll probably be some youngster.

That's where Smith comes in.

He has the ability to start and could battle with whoever Houston trades for or drafts. The Texans are a long way away from challenging and are clearly in the bad graces in a lot of people's minds. Brining in somebody with Smith's character would help out Houston in many ways.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Philadelphia Eagles

With Carson Wentz traded, second-year player Jalen Hurts is expected to enter the season as the starter. But that's where the depth ends and it's still unknown if Hurts is the answer at quarterback.

Talented with his legs, there's always the possibility of him getting hurt with how much the Eagles wants Hurts to run. That's why Smith would be an excellent option because he could not only push Hurts to see who starts, he could serve as a mentor to the youngster and be an extremely viable option at backup.

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in action against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Chicago Bears

Realistically there are two options that make the most sense for Smith, and Chicago is one of them.

With the quarterback situation between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles an absolute mess, it's highly unlikely that both of them will be on the roster when training camp starts this fall.

Smith would be an excellent option alongside Trubisky, especially since he could reunite with Chicago head coach Matt Nagy, Smith’s quarterback coach and offensive coordinator with Kansas City.

Oct 26, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1.) Jacksonville Jaguars

No surprise that the most likely option for Smith is down in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are currently led by first-year head coach Urban Meyer and are expected to take Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, the next 'big-thing' at the quarterback position. A reunion makes sense due to the connection between Smith and Meyer, who served as player-coach back at Utah, and the fact that Smith could serve as a mentor to Lawrence.

Alex Smith hugs his college coach Urban Meyer following a victory during the 2004 college football season / Courtesy of Matt York, Associated Press

