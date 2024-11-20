What Iowa State's Matt Campbell said about Kyle Whittingham and Utes
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is no stranger to the ups and downs of college football. It's something he has in common with Utah's Kyle Whittingham. Both coaches are known for their loyalty, repeatedly turning down high-profile opportunities to remain with their programs. Campbell called Whittingham “one of the best coaches in college football” during this week's press conference.
This season has been a doozy for Whittingham, who faces an unfamiliar challenge. Utah (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) , usually a postseason regular, must win its final two games to secure bowl eligibility. Campbell understands that this desperation makes Utah an especially dangerous opponent.
“This is, bar none, the best defense that we’ll play,” Campbell said. “You look at their front seven, all fifth-and sixth-year seniors, some of the best defensive players in the country at their position.
“You just look at this football team – gritty, tough – they've been through heck and back with injuries, and they’ve been right there to win all these football games.”
Utah began the season 4-0, overcoming an early injury to quarterback Cam Rising to secure victories over Southern Utah, Baylor, Utah State, and Oklahoma State. Rising’s brief return in October against Arizona State provided hope, but another injury led to season-ending surgery. Since then, the Utes have struggled, dropping six straight games, including a heartbreaking one-point loss to BYU two weeks ago. It came after a controversial that left Utah AD Mark Harlan paying out a $40K fine.
Last week, the Utes showed resilience against Colorado, narrowing the gap to a two-score game in the third quarter before the Buffaloes pulled away with three late touchdowns. Utah’s defensive grit and offensive struggles were evident in earlier close losses as well.
Iowa State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) enters the game with renewed momentum after a crucial win over Cincinnati. The Cyclones remain in contention for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game but need favorable results across the league. Meanwhile, Utah seeks to salvage its season and earn bowl eligibility.
The teams last met in 2010, with Utah dominating 68-27. Saturday’s primetime clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX promises to be a test of grit and determination for both programs.