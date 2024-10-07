What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of Arizona State matchup
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham offered key insights into the state of the team during the bye week. He began his Monday press conference by expressing relief at the timing of the bye, noting that it “came at a really good time for us” and provided the team with a much-needed opportunity to regroup. This pause allowed the Utes to reassess their strategies and work on getting healthier as the season continues.
Cam Rising’s potential return from injury was a major point of speculation. Whittingham noted that Rising's status is contingent on medical clearance, expressing optimism that this week could be a turning point. “We’ll see what happens this week … but there’s a chance,” he said, leaving the door open for Rising to suit up soon, though nothing is confirmed yet.
He emphasized that Isaac Wilson is their primary focus, saying they would only explore other quarterbacks if Wilson fails to show positive progression. Still, as of now, the coaching staff is sticking with Wilson and is not seeing the need for a change. Whittingham also acknowledged that if Cam Rising, the team’s experienced quarterback, remains unavailable for an extended period, they would consider turning the starting job over to Wilson permanently. However, he declined to specify a timeline for such a decision.
Regarding the quarterback situation, Whittingham was firm about not considering Brandon Rose or Sam Huard as immediate options.
Another significant topic of discussion was the team's running game, specifically the role of Jaylon Glover. Whittingham mentioned that Glover may get more playing time moving forward, though he added that this decision is still to be determined.
Glover has been absent from the field since Week 2, and while his return could add depth to the Utah offense, it remains a situation to watch. Micah Bernard has carried the load in the Utes backfield with Glover out. He currently has 82 carries for 547 yards and a touchdown.
In addressing the decisions against Arizona, Whittingham defended the choice to go for first downs and touchdowns in the red zone rather than kicking field goals, explaining that analytics strongly supported the aggressive strategy. He added, “If you kick field goals a lot, you’re not going to win a lot of games.”
Whittingham eventually turned his attention to Arizona State, praising their recent improvements and productivity, which has impressed him despite some challenges earlier in their season. The 16th-ranked Utes are clearly preparing for a tough matchup ahead with Cam Rising's status unknown.