What Utah football coach Freddie Whittingham said before UCLA season opener
It's been a few years since the Utah football program paid a visit to the historic Rose Bowl, a venue the Utes once frequented as a major player in the Pac-12 conference.
Saturday will mark Utah's first game at the iconic stadium in Pasadena, California, since 2023, and for tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, it appears that's too long a time gap in between appearances.
"I love playing in the Rose Bowl," Whittingham said to the media on Tuesday. "It's an iconic stadium in the country. So much tradition, so much history. The field is always immaculate, it's like playing on a putting green."
The last three games inside the 92,000-seat venue didn't work so well for the Utes, though a clean slate going into the 2025 campaign has Whittingham and company geared up for a showdown against a former conference foe, inside one of college football's most prominent stadiums.
"It's exciting to start with a brand-name opponent, and it's a big challenge for us," Whittingham said. "So right off the bat, I'm fired up that we're in the situation that we are in; to get to be able to go into Pasadena, face the Bruins and see what we got."
Here's more from Whittingham ahead of Utah's season opener.
On the preparedness of Utah's tight end room
"Well, I was just telling somebody, I feel like we'll be prepared on Saturday, but we still need this week of practice. You know, we get 25 practices before the first game, for a reason, and we need every single one of them. But I feel confident that when we kick off at [8 p.m.]."
On Kyle Whittingham's energy levels heading into his 21st season as head coach
"I would say that he is definitely focused. He's definitely energetic. There's not a thing that he misses that happens in this program, and on top of everything, holding us accountable as coaches; holding players accountable. I know he's fired up to kick this thing off as well."
"I know it's been pretty public that he said he didn't want to go out with that bad taste in his mouth last year. I have no idea when he will decide that it's time, but I know all he's focused on is his first game getting the win."
On the state of the team and quarterback Devon Dampier's leadership
"I see a great vibe, if that's what you want to call it, with the players; they seem to really, really get along, hold each other accountable. There's a lot of energy in meetings and practice. I see a lot of great leadership from our quarterback on the offensive side; players gravitate toward him.
"[Dampier's] a guy [who] doesn't just do his own thing. He's always, constantly interacting with guys, the linemen, the receivers, the running backs, guys on defense. He's just that kind of a guy, and I think that kind of leadership really stands out."
On the emergence of freshman JJ Buchanan and what he brings to the offense
"First of all, he's a great athlete. In high school, he was a heck of a basketball player as well as a football player. He was mostly an outside receiver in high school; played probably around 205 to 208 pounds, and bulked up to 225 [pounds] coming into fall camp."
"So he's turned himself more into a tight end body, and learned more of the tight end craft. And so I think that the things that he combines [are] being able to be a tight end, but also have the athleticism of somebody [who] could play outside."
On final preparations for UCLA
"I think fundamentals and technique [are] everything about executing their assignments and continuing to work on their fundamentals and technique in all facets of the game, run blocking and route running."
"I also believe we need to understand clearly what UCLA wants to do, what they've done in the past. They have the same defensive coordinator, so [our players] need to spend a lot of time this week in the film room, watching the different fronts and pressures and coverages and understand what they need to in reaction to that based on our play call. And so to me, it's it's still part- physical with the fundamentals and technique, and it's a lot mental with understanding of the opponent."