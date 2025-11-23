What Utah players said after crazy comeback victory over Kansas State
It'll be at least a few days before his final snap inside Rice-Eccles Stadium sets in for Utah linebacker Lander Barton.
The senior from Cottonwood Heights, Utah, who grew up going to Utes games and watched his older brothers Cody and Jackson go through Kyle Whittingham's program en route to the NFL, spent the past four years leaving his own mark as one of the team's leaders on the defensive side of the ball, earning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors before taking on full-time starter responsibilities as a sophomore and junior.
After overcoming a season-ending injury as a sophomore and enduring a down year with the Utes in 2024, Barton returned for his final season looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.
Safe to say, Saturday delivered that moment.
In an emotional game where it appeared Utah's postseason aspirations had faded completely, Barton sealed a crazy come-from-behind victory with an interception in the final minute of a 51-47 win over Kansas State, preserving their Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff hopes in the process as the Utes completed a 12-point comeback in the fourth quarter.
Barton's pick came after the Utes gave up a program-record 472 rushing yards to Joe Jackson and the Wildcats offense, digging Utah into a double-digit hole in the first half with seemingly no resolve in sight.
Kansas State led by 10 at halftime and went ahead by 12 with about 7 minutes left in regulation, when Tao Johnson turned the game on its head with a rare interception return for 2 points on a 2-point conversion try from the Wildcats following a fumble from Devon Dampier on the previous Utah possession.
Dampier and company stepped in key crunch time though, cutting Utah's deficit to three before the junior quarterback scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
Utah got significant production from both its quarterbacks, as true freshman Byrd Ficklin scored 3 TDs on goal-to-go situations while Dampier finished with 4 total TDs.
Here's what Barton, Dampier and Ficklin said after the game.
Dampier on his emotions throughout the game
"Our team's come a long way. From the beginning — especially it being senior night, they led the charge the whole way here. It's the first time we've been tested where we've been down, things just weren't going right on both sides of the ball so, the fact that we came together in the locker room and said we got each other, believe until that clock says zero because this is a special team and we're going to do something with it."
Barton on the interception to seal the win
"I was just happy for the boys. That was a tough one, the whole game we made a lot of mistakes and we've got a lot of stuff to fix. To end it that way, I was just happy for everyone; happy for all the seniors, all of it. So many emotions running through my mind, through my mind so, it's kind of hard to put into words."
Dampier on the final drive of the game
"I love leading the charge but man, it's a lot more easier when the O-line is saying they got me every play, no matter what's called; and the receivers were out there too and the running backs were saying they were gonna get the first if I got the ball. My confidence is definitely up higher when the rest of the group believes in me to make those plays."
"The fourth-and-1 — I thank my coach for putting the ball in my hands and man, the O-line, they block like that all the time. I've ran that play a lot and it hit. Just to finish that drive — that's the adversity we're finally able to hit."
Ficklin on his role
"Really just come out here and give everything I got. Go out there and have fun, and make the best of every opportunity I'm given. I know my job is to pretty much be that person that's gonna go get the yards on short downs but if it pops, do something with it and that's what I'm able to do."
Barton on the defense's approach coming out of halftime
"Coming into this, we knew Kansas State was a good, physical team. They're going to try to run the ball and establish it early. They were able to do that in the first half and we just had to go in there and turn it up. We were a little flat in the first half and missing gaps — silly little things that kept snowballing until it was just a big avalanche. They were just breaking open runs."
"At the end of the day, we just had to clean up our assignment gaps on defense. But hats off to them."