What Utah players said following win over Cincinnati
Mana Carvalho can't take back the costly mistake he committed during Utah's biggest rivalry game of the season.
The only route the true freshman could take was try to ignore any hurtful messages from angry fans and move on to the next play. According to his teammate, Ryan Davis, all the negativity directed his way would turn into appreciation in due time.
"With people betting and stuff like that, there's a lot of hate and a lot of mad fans and stuff that will reach out to you and send some pretty nasty stuff," Davis said after Utah's 45-14 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. "We play this game because we love it, and when we mess up, that's where we usually hear from those people
Two weeks after his muffed punt against BYU drew criticism from outsiders, Carvalho's moment to shine arrived.
As the Utes looked to fend off any second half rally attempts from the Bearcats on Saturday, the 5-foot-9 freshman from Hawaii shut down any hopes the visitors had in pulling off a comeback with an electric 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the Utes lead to 24 points while rocking Rice-Eccles Stadium.
"It was just amazing," Carvalho said after the Utes' 45-14 win over the Bearcats. "I seen everything that was like, basically scripted, and it was just perfect."
Carvalho's first touchdown of his collegiate career was part of an onslaught from Utah, which scored 38 of the game's final 45 points to hand Cincinnati its first loss in Big 12 play this season, while keeping the Utes' conference title and College Football Playoff aspirations intact as well.
Utah will still need help if its to leapfrog some of the teams ahead of it in the standings, though Saturday's win over a nationally-ranked opponent did help to regain some control over its own destiny. Of course, knocking off undefeated BYU a couple of weeks ago would've made for a different-looking Big 12 hierarchy heading into Week 10.
But as Carvalho has found out, there's no real point in looking back at what could've been.
"I can't do anything to get that back, so really, it's just moving forward," Carvalho said regarding his muffed punt. "What can I do to make this program better is by just being smarter back there and when it's time to return something, then try to get as much as I can out of it and trusting in my blockers."
Here's more from Davis, Devon Dampier and Jonah Lea'ea following Utah's win over Cincinnati.
Dampier on using the win to finish the season strong
"There's still a way for us to get to the championship. That's still in our mind. That's been our goal since the beginning. So for us to know that, we got to win out."
"One game at a time, that's how we take it. And this was the game that we had to come out and win."
Davis on whether the Utes put together their most complete performance
"I do think so, on all fronts. I think we were firing. Offense did real well moving the ball, blocking, running, passing. Devon did a great avoiding sacks, scrambling and stuff, just getting down the field. Defense played lights out. Special teams played real well."
"I think we were firing on all cylinders and, I mean, we whooped their ass."
Dampier on returning to action after missing last week's game
"When I ran out that tunnel today, just seeing everybody, it was great. I kind of felt it a little bit more today. You go by so many of those memories so fast, you don't really think about them. But yeah, it gave me a lot of realization."
"I'm happy to be a Ute. [The fans] showed out tonight, the blackout was there and I'm happy we delivered."
Lea'ea on holding Cincinnati to a season-low 14 points
"I think coach Scalley is a genius, to be honest, and I think we just did a really good job in scheming them. That was a really good offense, and I think we wanted it more."
Davis on Creed Whittemore's first touchdown of the season
"I'm super, extremely proud of him. He's been putting his head down, working every single week in and out. That's like my brother. We hang out every single day. We FaceTime all day, our group."
"I think he blacked out when he scored that touchdown, just out of excitement; didn't know where anything was. I was so happy for him."