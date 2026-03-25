What Utah QB Byrd Ficklin said after spring practice

Year two for Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin has arrived.

The rising sophomore from Muskogee, Oklahoma, returns to the Utes following an impressive debut season as a dynamic signal-caller whose speed and decision-making helped spark his team at just the right moments.

Ficklin certainly made the most of his opportunities while primarily serving as backup to Devon Dampier. He completed 60% of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to finishing No. 3 on the team in rushing yards (513) and tying for the lead in rushing touchdowns (10).

Here's what Ficklin had to say about his choice to come back to Utah for another season, his grasp of the new offense and much more, after spring practice.

On his decision to come back to Utah for sophomore season

"I kind of knew I was locked in when I talked to Scalley after [Jason Beck] left. Scalley kind of reassured me — 'I want you to still stay here, be a guy, be a ball player.' And for Scalley to pull me in and to have that conversation, it really meant a lot.

"It shows he really loves his players. He loves everybody on the field, but also, I also love his family. Utah football is a huge family, and I feel like I embrace that."

On learning Utah's new offense

"I really love the offense. It's a lot of options. [Offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven] allows us to play ball, get the ball to the athletes, no matter that be a pass or a run."

"He really believes in his quarterbacks. We pretty much can do almost whatever we want. He tells us, 'If you make a mistake, just live on and keep playing.' But as long as you do it and you have a reason and purpose to do it, he's satisfied with it."

On Utah's wide receiver room

"It's a lot deeper than what it usually is. There's ball players all over, but we also allow them to play ball. They have a lot of option routes. Coach McGiven [wants to] give the ball players the ball. Say there's a man-to-man matchup; if you know he's going to win, go give him the ball."

On improvements to his game and the team's expectations

"I wouldn't say there's anything really isolated for myself to really do, but it's pretty much more for the team. We have set goals for this season, things to accomplish, things that we need to accomplish from last year as well. But just to be an all-around ball player, help the team and just like I said, be a family to them."

On changes Morgan Scalley has made as head coach

"It's not really a lot of big changes, but there's a lot of small things that you see. He brings a lot more energy, but he's also everywhere and every place, every time. He's there, he's talking, he's showing his presence and that's what I really love. Because no matter if he's showing his presence, he's also showing we're still a family, and no matter what happened from last year, it's a new season."