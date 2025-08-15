What Utah QB Devon Dampier said after fall camp
After putting up historic numbers at New Mexico, Devon Dampier has a lot of eyes watching him in anticipation of his encore performance with Utah in 2025.
Dampier is coming off an electric sophomore year in which he became just the fifth player to record at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, joining Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. He also finished second in the Mountain West with 19 rushing touchdowns and led the league in points responsible for (188) and total yards (3,934).
As Dampier settles into his new digs in Salt Lake City, he receives praise from coaches and teammates alike for the stewardship and camaraderie he's exhibited from the moment he arrived to campus. He's even been tabbed to the watch list for the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a national award that recognizes student-athletes for their leadership and community service.
On the field, Dampier and his teammates continue to work out any kinks or undefined roles needing resolved in the weeks leading up to the Utes' season opener against UCLA on Aug. 30.
Here's what Dampier had to say to the media following fall camp practice.
General thoughts on Utah's first scrimmage of fall camp
"I think the scrimmage went very well. You can tell everyone's getting a lot more comfortable, especially, you know, getting to see our running backs get tackled. You know, it's a little harder to get tackled when we get to those days, so it was just good to see us clicking our all cylinders.
On WRs who stood out during scrimmage
"I think Larry [Simmons] had a very big day for him. He's getting more comfortable throughout but, I thought we had a very good day all around, very limited drops. I think everybody was making plays."
On the offense's adjustment to the new playbook
"I think they're adjusting very well. They ask me questions, what they can do better and that's just a great thing going into football. When you can get on the same cylinders. It's all about brotherhood and just having the efficient play so everyone wants to buy in."
On whether his style of play has changed at all
"I always feel like the game just gets slower and slower by the year. You get more comfortable with the guys and stuff, and just me being more in a leadership role now than I was last year, just being able to bring people on. And I think we're building something here."
On Utah's RBs taking the pressure off him to scramble
"I think football's one of those games; when you win with pass, you win with the run. So just to make sure that [the opponents has] to respect our run game, our receivers gonna have a field day as well. So, you know, it works vice-versa."