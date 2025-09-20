What Utah QB Devon Dampier said after loss to Texas Tech
After looking sharp offensively in its first three games of the season, Utah struggled to find any sort of rhythm throughout its loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Red Raiders' front seven surprisingly had their way with the Utes' stout offensive line, making it difficult for junior quarterback Devon Dampier and company as they finished with a season-worst 263 total yards of offense in a 34-10 loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Dampier had his most inefficient day as a passer in a Utah uniform, though the lack of a run game and inconsistencies from the wide receiver position certainly didn't help the cause. Dampier finished 25-of-38 through the air for 162 yards, tossing a pair of interceptions in the process while being held to 11 rushes for 27 yards on the ground.
"I think we just didn't execute too well today," Dampier said of his team's performance.
Here's more of what Dampier had to say about Texas Tech's defense and the Utes' passing game after the loss.
On his impressions of Texas Tech's defense
"We knew they were very good defense coming in ... I thought they very much played like it. Just a well-coached team. They definitely came out on top today. Hopefully we'll see them again later."
On difficulties of overcoming turnovers and penalties
"We put ourselves in some tough situations. You try to minimize the self mistakes; you consider those more self mistakes than them making plays. So, yeah, that's just something we want to control a lot better."
On what's causing Utah to start slow offensively
"I think the biggest thing is just staying efficient. [We're] putting ourselves in a lot of third and longs; those are hard to overcome in football, and we try to stay as efficient as possible."
On his message to the team while battling adversity
"Keep the confidence up. We've been doing this all spring, all fall. It hurts me that we didn't show that today, what we're capable of doing. But, I mean, we know as a team what our potential is. No need for that confidence to leave. We'll be back."
On any improvements that can be made to the passing attack
"That's somewhat of a general question ... just be more on time. I think we have a great O-line; they're obviously going to hold up for us. Again, just my connections to receivers just needs to be a lot more efficient and a lot more cleaner."