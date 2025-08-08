What Utah WR Tobias Merriweather said after fall practice
This isn't the first time in his four-year college career in which Tobias Merriweather has had to acclimate himself to new surroundings, new teammates and a different style of offense.
Having made stops at Notre Dame, Cal and now Utah, the former four-star prospect heads into the 2025 regular season focused on his approach to each day of fall camp, and not as much with the number of catches or targets he might receive from his quarterback Devon Dampier. That means starting with the basics, learning the playbook, acquainting with new faces — all nuanced aspects of football that Merriweather has had to master over the past four years.
"I mean, I've transferred before, obviously, so I think I'm kind of familiar with the 'how it goes', and all the new stuff to get used to," Merriweather said after fall camp practice. "[The Utah coaches] do a good job of teaching us all the new stuff and getting me acclimated and, everyone's so welcoming, it's great to be here."
Here's what Merriweather had to say to the media for the first time as a member of the Utes following fall camp.
On his personal goals this season
"Just worrying about the process. Not worrying about what happens on Saturdays, what happens at practice. Just worry about the process every day; coming in, watching film, making sure I know the plays, make sure I know what I'm doing and just working on the process."
"My goal has always been, since I was young, to go to the NFL, and that's still what the case is. And I think here's a good place where I can do that."
On Utah's new offense
"[Jason Beck] runs a very — I would say, weird style of offense. The way they just do stuff is just not what's the normal offense, especially in college. But I think it works great, especially for new guys; we're able to just come in quick, get it down and run it."
On his comfortability level with the new offense
"I think very comfortable. I think I picked it up pretty quickly. I feel like I have a good football brain, so it's kind of come second nature to me. But I think some guys have already done a good job of helping me also get used to the offense."
On the pecking order among Utah's WRs
"Everyone kind of has that in the back of their head, but, really in the front of my brain is not really, you know, becoming number one and number two, number three, whatever that is; it's just coming out, being consistent every day and worry about the process and not the result."
On the talent level of Utah's WR room
"I think top-down, we have, like, every type of receiver. We have older guys who are just, third down, consistent guys down low; we have guys who take it deep. We have guys who can do everything. We have younger guys, older guys. Everyone's getting in the mix. So I think it's a good mix of guys and we all come to work every day."