SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 12

Ryan Kostecka

Last week in the NFL was a big one for former Utah football players.

Not only did Alex Smith notch his first victory as a starting quarterback in 734 days, Matt Gay made the most of his opportunity by booting the game-winning kick for the Los Angeles Rams against the team that drafted him in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

After being drafted last season in the fifth round by the Buccaneers, former Utah kicker Gay was left without a team entering the 2020 NFL season after the Bucs waived him before the start of the season.

So when he found himself attempting a 40-yard field goal with 2:37 remaining in a tie between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, his primary focus was just helping the Rams get the win.

In true Gay fashion, he split the uprights, giving the Rams a 27-24 lead that eventually turned into the final score.

"You can't write it," Gay said postgame. "It's one of those stories that you're sitting on the practice squad, and then the first game you're activated, you're going back to the place you were last year and the place you felt like you should have been and play on prime time on Monday Night Football. There was a lot of emotion for me coming back in."

Nov 18, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay (97) lines up a kick against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Smith kept Washington right in the thick of the NFC East division with a 20-9 victory over Cincinnati. The victory put Washington into a three-way tie for second place at 3-7, all chasing Philadelphia at 3-6-1.

Smith didn't put up gaudy stats in the win, but he did do enough by completing 68% (17-of-25) of his passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Washington will now face off with Dallas in a massive showdown in Thanksgiving. A win or a loss has the potential to either vault a team into first place or last place in the division.

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) rushes during the second half at FedExField.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Utah starters in the NFL...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers
*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts
*Matt Gay, K — Los Angeles Rams
*Alex Smith, QB — Washington Football Team

10:30 a.m. MST (Thursday)
*Detroit (4-6) vs. Houston (3-7) / CBS — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

2:30 p.m. MST (Thursday)
*Dallas (3-7) vs. Washington (3-7) / FOX — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)
*Atlanta (3-7) vs. Las Vegas (6-4) / CBS — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas
*Buffalo (7-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) / CBS — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
*Cincinnati (2-7-1) vs. New York Giants (3-7) / FOX — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants
*Indianapolis (7-3) vs. Tennessee (7-3) / CBS — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*New England (4-6) vs. Arizona (6-4) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona
*New York Jets (0-10) vs. Miami (6-4) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami

Nov 22, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass at the end of the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit:
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Denver (4-6) vs. New Orleans (8-2) / FOX — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
*Los Angeles Rams (7-3) vs. San Francisco (4-6) / FOX — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Green Bay (7-3) vs. Chicago (5-5) / NBC — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

6 p.m. MST (Monday)
*Philadelphia (3-6-1) vs. Seattle (7-3) / ESPN — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 11 Of The NFL Season?

After making his return to the NFL, former Utah kicker Matt Gay served a cold dish of revenge against when his 40-yd field goal gave his current team (LA Rams) the win over his former team (Tampa Bay).

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Forced To Cancel First Two Non-Conference Games

The Utah women's basketball program announced that it has canceled games against Southern Utah and Utah Valley due a positive COVID-19 case and the subsequent contact tracing and quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

Utah To Travel North And Face Washington On Saturday Night

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Arizona State Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pac-12 conference announced on Tuesday evening that the Utah-Arizona State game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has completely ravaged the Sun Devils program

Ryan Kostecka

Jake Bentley 'The Guy' Moving Forward For Utah Football

With Cameron Rising out for the season with an injury, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley saw action early against USC. Moving forward, he will be 'the guy' now according to head coach Kyle Whittingham

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Adds First Commitment Of 2022 Class With QB JP Zamora

Utah's good luck on the recruiting trail of late has continued with the 2022 class as three-star quarterback JP Zamora out of Chiawana High School in Pasco, WA is its first commit of the 2022 class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football To Kickoff With Arizona State On Sunday

The Utes have a schedule change for its next opponent as the Pac-12 conference announced that the Utah-Arizona State game will kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 29. Game time and broadcast is TBD

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Head Coach Larry Krystkowiak And Multiple Players Test Positive For COVID-19

After news broke on Monday that Utah was canceling its season opener against New Orleans on Friday, head coach Larry Krystkowiak confirmed that he and multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB Cancels Season Opener; Will Begin on Dec. 3 vs. Washington

Utah men's basketball has canceled Friday's season opener against the University of New Orleans due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Utes will begin their season on Dec. 3 against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Left With More Questions Than Answers Following Disappointing Loss

Following an underwhelming performance in its 33-17 season-opening loss to No. 19 USC late Saturday night, Utah left Rice-Eccles Stadium with more questions than answers — and that's not ideal

Ryan Kostecka