When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 4

Three weeks into the NFL season and players roles are becoming clearer.

Garett Bolles and Tim Patrick are rising the ranks for the Denver Broncos while Jaylon Johnson continues to shine as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL period, regardless of experience.

There are still questions to be answered heading into week four, with the most prominent being whether or not Zack Moss is healthy and will play or miss his second consecutive game?

Seven former Utes will find themselves starting in week three, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)

*New York Jets (0-3) vs. Denver (0-3) / NFL Network — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Chicago (3-0) vs. Indianapolis (2-1) / CBS — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Dallas (1-2) vs. Cleveland (2-1) / FOX — Bradlee Anae, DL, Dallas

*Detroit (1-2) vs. New Orleans (1-2) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

*Miami (1-2) vs. Seattle (3-0) / FOX — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

*Tampa Bay (2-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) / CBS — Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

*Washington (1-2) vs. Baltimore (2-1) / CBS — Alex Smith, QB, Washington

*Carolina (1-2) vs. Arizona (2-1) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona



2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. New York Giants (0-3) / FOX — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

*Las Vegas (2-1) vs. Buffalo (3-0) / CBS — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Philadelphia (0-2-1) vs. San Francisco (2-1) / NBC — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

