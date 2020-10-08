When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 5

When week 5 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday night, former Utah cornerback and rookie Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears will go up against one of the top offenses in the league when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson is just one of multiple Utes who will be playing in primetime slots this weekend as the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Those games will feature six former Utes in action.

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Sam Tevi

Eight former Utes will find themselves starting in week five, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)

*Chicago (3-1) vs. Tampa Bay (3-1) / NFL Network — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Tennessee (3-0) vs. Buffalo (4-0) / CBS — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

*Kansas City (4-0) vs. Las Vegas (2-2) / CBS — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas

*New York Jets (0-4) vs. Arizona (2-2) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

*Washington (1-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*San Francisco (2-2) vs. Miami (1-3) / FOX — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Eric Rowe, S, Miami

*Cleveland (3-1) vs. Indianapolis (3-1) / CBS — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Dallas (1-3) vs. New York Giants (0-4) / CBS — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

*New England (2-2) vs. Denver (1-3) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick (right)

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Seattle (4-0) vs. Minnesota (1-3) / NBC — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*New Orleans (2-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) / ESPN — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

