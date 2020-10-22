When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 7

Although the Denver Broncos may just be 2-3 on the season, it comes as no surprise to Utah football fans that wide receiver Tim Patrick and tackle Garett Bolles are having their best seasons if their respective careers this year.

After never having a 100-yard receiving game in his first two seasons in the league, Patrick has emerged as Denver's No. 1 receiver after posting back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, both of which were wins.

"When I talked to [offensive coordinator] Coach [Pat] Shurmur, before he got here and got to know anybody, I told him that one of the guys that might not get talked about enough — he might get talked about a little bit — but not enough in my eyes, was Tim Patrick,” Denver quarterback Drew Lock said. “He’s always been that guy to me, in my opinion. Big, strong, physical guy. Loves the game of football. It’s hard to beat him out to practice.”

Bolles has been just as special as Patrick this season.

After Denver failed to pick up his fifth-year option, all Bolles has done is come out and absolutely dominate this season. He's graded out as one of the top left tackles in the NFL this season.

"All offseason, I took it seriously to really work on my mental game and do whatever I can to make myself mentally ready," Bolles said. " ... When something happens, I can't physically take that back. If it happens, I have to let it go and move on the next play. I think coming into this training camp, I think I've done a really good job of when I make a mistake, I let that mistake go and it's on to the next play. ... I know I'm going to be ready for whatever comes my way."

Utah starters in the NFL...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)

*Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) vs. New York Giants (1-5) / FOX — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Atlanta (1-5) vs. Detroit (2-3) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

*New Orleans (3-2) vs. Carolina (3-3) / FOX — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

*New York Jets (0-6) vs. Buffalo (4-2) / CBS — Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

*Washington (1-5) vs. Dallas (2-4) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington; Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas



Francis Bernard, Dallas linebacker

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Arizona (4-2) vs. Seattle (5-0) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

*Denver (2-3) vs. Kansas City (5-1) / FOX — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

*New England (2-3) vs. San Francisco (3-3) / CBS — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Brian Allen, CB, San Francisco

*Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) vs. Jacksonville (1-5) / CBS — Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers



6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Las Vegas (3-2) vs. Tampa Bay (4-2) / NBC — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas



6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*Los Angeles Rams (4-2) vs. Chicago (5-1) / ESPN — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

