When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes In NFL Wild Card Round

The journey of Alex Smith's comeback takes another step forward when he and Washington host Tom Brady and the Bucs on Saturday night. Smith is one of 11 former Utes set to play in the postseason this weekend

The NFL postseason is finally here, and with it comes the excitement and thrill of hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy in early February.

There will be 11 former Utes fighting for that title when the playoffs begin on Saturday with the wild card round, concluding on Sunday.

It's a special time for multiple former Utes as this postseason is expected to be one to remember.

Dec 13, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former quarterback Alex Smith is preparing for his return to the postseason where he will lead the underdog Washington Football Team in its wild card game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following a life-altering leg injury, Smith underwent 17 surgeries to control and stop the spread of an infection. He not only nearly had his leg amputated multiple times, Smith was close to losing his life.

But he eventually returned to the field this past fall and thrived, taking over a struggling Washington team and leading this a 5-1 record in games he's started, including winning his past five starts as they were crowned NFC East Champions.

His experience in the postseason will be vital for a young Washington team that's in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. He has posted a career 14:2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio, completing 62.7% of his passes for 249.3 yards per game in 10 games.

Likewise, four members of Utah's 2020 draft class will also be making their postseason debuts as rookies.

Defensive backs Jaylon Johnson (Chicago) and Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis) were considered front-runners for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but it's most likely that Smith's teammate Chase Young will win that award.

Running back Zack Moss (Buffalo) and quarterback Tyler Huntley (Baltimore) are the other two rookies to experience the postseason. While Huntley will serve as backup to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, Moss is expected to be a key figure in Buffalo's high-octane offensive attack.

Nov 1, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown breaking a tackle by New England Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks (25) in the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Here's when/where/how to watch the #ProUtes in the NFL playoffs...

Saturday, January 9 / 11:05 a.m. MT

AFC No. 2 Buffalo (13-3) vs. AFC No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5) / CBS — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Moss finished his rookie season with 461 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding 95 receiving yards and another score. His five total touchdowns lead all runnings back as he's become a red zone and game-ending threat, not fumbling all season long.

*Arguably the most successful rookie of Utah's 2020 draft class, Blackmon was in the running for rookie defensive player of the year for much of the season. He finished the year with 34 tackles (27 solo), six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 9 / 2:40 p.m. MT

NFC No. 3 Seattle (12-4) vs. NFC No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams

*Barton will be playing in the postseason for the second consecutive season, both of which with Seattle. He has been a key reserve for the Seahawks this season after the team battled with multiple injuries, finishing with 34 tackles and two forced fumbles.

*Gay's tumultuous season will end with a trip to the postseason where he has solidified the kicking situation for the Rams. He signed with the Rams on Nov. 17 after starting the year with Tampa Bay (waived) before joining the Indianapolis practice squad. He's made 14-of-16 field goals (long of 51 yards), while hitting all 16 extra-point attempts.

Nov 29, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (1) kicks off the ball during a kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, January 9 / 6:15 p.m. MT

NFC No. 4 Washington (7-9) vs. NFC No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5) / NBC — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington

*The should-be NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Smith has led Washington to a 5-1 record after taking over the starting quarterback role two-thirds into the season. While his story has been well documented, Smith finished the year with 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's played much better as of late though, and is ready for the playoffs with his third team.

*After missing the 2019 season, Norris will be playing in the postseason after appearing in 10 games for the Washington Football team this past season.

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks off the field after winning the NFC East championship in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 10 / 11:05 a.m. MT

AFC No. 4 Tennessee (12-4) vs. AFC No. 5 Baltimore (11-5) / ABC/ESPN — Nate Orchard, DE, Tennessee; Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore

*Orchard will be making his postseason debut after signing to the Titans practice squad on Dec. 19, his different team this season alone. Orchard began the year with Washington, the NFC East champions, jumped to Houston before finishing it with Tennessee.

*Huntley is another former Ute making his playoff debut where he will serve as either backup or third-string quarterback to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. After spending most of the season on the practice squad, injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak allowed Huntley to make NFL debut two weeks ago, where he completed 3-of-5 passes for 15 yards while adding 10 carries for 23 yards in those two games.

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 10 / 2:40 p.m. MT

NFC No. 2 New Orleans (12-4) vs. NFC No. 7 Chicago (8-8) / CBS — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

*Williams finished a sensational regular season in which he started every game for the Saints, one of the top secondaries in the league. He finished with 59 tackles (39 solo), seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

*Hansen will be making entering the postseason after spending most of the season on the practice squad, albeit playing in just two games during the regular season.

*Another former Ute who was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year for much of the season, Johnson hasn't quite got the recognition he's probably deserved over the last third of the season. He has started 13 games on the year, finishing with 42 tackles (32 solo) and 15 pass deflections. The question remains though, will Johnson be healthy enough to play against the Saints after missing the final three games of the year with a shoulder injury.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is hit hard by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

