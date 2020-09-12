When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday

The NFL started with a bang on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs blasting the Houston Texans 34-20.

No former Utes were on either one of those rosters. But when the NFL resumes its Week 1 action on Sunday, multiple Utes will be suiting up and playing in the 2020 season openers.

Altogether, 21 former Utes will find themselves suiting up and roaming the fields and sidelines on Sunday's. Seven of them will find themselves starting in Week 1, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT – Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Williams — New Orleans Saints

Here's how to watch all of the former Utes in action on Sunday...

11 a.m. MST

*Washington vs. Philadelphia (FOX) — QB Alex Smith, Washington

*Atlanta vs. Seattle (FOX) — LB Cody Barton, Seattle; S Marquise Blair, Seattle

*Carolina vs. Las Vegas (CBS) — RB Devontae Booker, Las Vegas

*New England vs. Miami (CBS) — S Eric Rowe, Miami

*Detroit vs. Chicago (FOX) — CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; DL John Penisini, Detroit

*Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis (CBS) — S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis

*Buffalo vs. New York Jets (CBS) — RB Zack Moss, Buffalo

2:25 p.m. MST

*New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay (FOX) — S Marcus Williams, New Orleans; LB Chase Hansen, New Orleans

*San Francisco vs. Arizona (FOX) — P Mitch Wishnowsky, San Francisco; DL Leki Fotu, Arizona; LB Kylie Fitts, Arizona

*Cincinatti vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS) — OT Sam Tevi, Los Angeles

6:20 p.m. MST

*Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC) — S Terrell Burgess, Los Angeles Rams; DE Bradlee Anae, Dallas

5:15 p.m. MST (MONDAY)

*New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh (ESPN) — OT Jackson Barton, New York Giants

8:10 p.m. MST (MONDAY)

*Denver vs. Tennessee (ESPN) — OT Garett Bolles, Denver; WR Tim Patrick, Denver

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka