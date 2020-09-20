SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

Week two of the NFL season is here — and more Utah alumni are ready to make their mark on the league. After big plays by rookies Zack Moss (Buffalo) and Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), to a timely interception by Marcus Williams (New Orleans), the former Utes went a combined 11-5 in the opening weekend.

Seven of them will find themselves starting in Week two, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT – Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_13989450_168386753_lowres
Mitch Wishnowsky — San Francisco 49ers

Here's how to watch all of the former Utes in action on Sunday...

11 a.m. MST
*Chicago (1-0) vs. New York Giants (0-1) / CBS — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants
*Dallas (0-1) vs. Atlanta (0-1) / FOX — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas
*Green Bay (1-0) vs. Detroit (0-1) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit
*Indianapolis (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*Miami (0-1) vs. Buffalo (1-0) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
*New York Jets (0-1) vs. San Francisco (0-1) / FOX — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco
*Philadelphia (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0) / FOX — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams
*Pittsburgh (1-0) vs. Denver (0-1) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

2 p.m. MST
*Washington (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona
*Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City (1-0)  / CBS — Sam Tevi, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

6 p.m. MST
*Seattle (1-0) vs. New England (1-0) / NBC — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

6 p.m. MST (MONDAY)
*Las Vegas (1-0) vs. New Orleans (1-0) / ESPN — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Ute Zack Moss thrives in NFL debut for the Buffalo Bills

Former Utah running back Zack Moss scored a touchdown in his NFL debut — helping lead the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 victory over the New York Jets in their 2020 season openers

Ryan Kostecka

How did #ProUtes fare in Week 1 of the NFL season?

From two rookies making a massive impact in victories to one of the best safeties in the game picking off the G.O.A.T. of quarterbacks, it was a strong opening week for former Utes in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 CEO's met on Friday, to reconvene next Thursday

After their much anticipated meeting on Friday afternoon, the Pac-12 CEO's have come to no resolution regarding the upcoming college football season — but will meet again on Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Will the Pac-12 be able to participate in the College Football Playoff?

Aiming for a Halloween or Nov. 7 start date, the question remains as to whether or not the Pac-12 will play enough games to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and how that will all work

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 football shooting for Nov. 7 start date

According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 conference is aiming for a November 7 start date — but it isn't ruling out a Halloween start date. A lot to figure out but it depends on clearance and health

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 CEO's to meet on Friday with big decision on the horizon

Following all of the breaking news the past 48 hours, the Pac-12 CEO's are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss a return-to-action plan that could potentially have the conference playing by Halloween

Ryan Kostecka

With California and Oregon in, Pac-12 aiming for late October start

Following the past 24 hours of news breaking, it appears the Pac-12 is finally coming to a consensus as sources have made it known the conference is now aiming for a late October start in college football

Ryan Kostecka

Oregon and Oregon State get approval to start practicing

It's hard for the Pac-12 conference to have a fall college football season when half of its teams aren't allowed to practice — but that's no longer the case as the Ducks and Beavers can return to the field

Ryan Kostecka

California Gov. Newsom says Pac-12 can play — what's the hold up?

A lot has been made of the Pac-12 being the only Power 5 conference not allowing teams to play this fall, with the main reason being California/Oregon not allowing it — but apparently that's false

Ryan Kostecka

50 reasons why Kahanu Kia is a big deal to the Utah Utes

Despite being considered a Utah-lean by national pundits, three-star linebacker Kahuna Kia out of Hawaii is still receiving plenty of love from the Utes after receiving 50 reasons why he should chose them

Ryan Kostecka