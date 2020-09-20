When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday
Ryan Kostecka
Week two of the NFL season is here — and more Utah alumni are ready to make their mark on the league. After big plays by rookies Zack Moss (Buffalo) and Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), to a timely interception by Marcus Williams (New Orleans), the former Utes went a combined 11-5 in the opening weekend.
Seven of them will find themselves starting in Week two, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.
The starters are...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT – Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how to watch all of the former Utes in action on Sunday...
11 a.m. MST
*Chicago (1-0) vs. New York Giants (0-1) / CBS — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants
*Dallas (0-1) vs. Atlanta (0-1) / FOX — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas
*Green Bay (1-0) vs. Detroit (0-1) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit
*Indianapolis (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*Miami (0-1) vs. Buffalo (1-0) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
*New York Jets (0-1) vs. San Francisco (0-1) / FOX — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco
*Philadelphia (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0) / FOX — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams
*Pittsburgh (1-0) vs. Denver (0-1) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver
2 p.m. MST
*Washington (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona
*Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City (1-0) / CBS — Sam Tevi, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
6 p.m. MST
*Seattle (1-0) vs. New England (1-0) / NBC — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle
6 p.m. MST (MONDAY)
*Las Vegas (1-0) vs. New Orleans (1-0) / ESPN — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka