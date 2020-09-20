When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes on Sunday

Week two of the NFL season is here — and more Utah alumni are ready to make their mark on the league. After big plays by rookies Zack Moss (Buffalo) and Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), to a timely interception by Marcus Williams (New Orleans), the former Utes went a combined 11-5 in the opening weekend.

Seven of them will find themselves starting in Week two, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT – Los Angeles Chargers

Mitch Wishnowsky — San Francisco 49ers

Here's how to watch all of the former Utes in action on Sunday...

11 a.m. MST

*Chicago (1-0) vs. New York Giants (0-1) / CBS — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

*Dallas (0-1) vs. Atlanta (0-1) / FOX — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas

*Green Bay (1-0) vs. Detroit (0-1) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit

*Indianapolis (0-1) vs. Minnesota (0-1) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

*Miami (0-1) vs. Buffalo (1-0) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

*New York Jets (0-1) vs. San Francisco (0-1) / FOX — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

*Philadelphia (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (1-0) / FOX — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

*Pittsburgh (1-0) vs. Denver (0-1) / CBS — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

2 p.m. MST

*Washington (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona

*Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City (1-0) / CBS — Sam Tevi, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

6 p.m. MST

*Seattle (1-0) vs. New England (1-0) / NBC — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle

6 p.m. MST (MONDAY)

*Las Vegas (1-0) vs. New Orleans (1-0) / ESPN — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

