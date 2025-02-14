No. 4 Utah faces another Top 25 matchup against No. 24 ASU
The fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics team is set for another road test this Friday, February 14, as they take on the 24th-ranked Arizona State Gym Devils.
The Red Rocks remain a dominant force in collegiate gymnastics, holding steady in the national rankings after securing a convincing 197.675-196.125 victory over No. 19 Arizona at home in the Huntsman Center during Alumni Night. Their impressive performance marked the second-highest score of the season, continuing their streak of excellence.
A key highlight from last week's meet was the return of freshman standout Avery Neff to bars competition for the first time since January 17, where she posted a solid 9.825. Senior Grace McCallum once again led the way, winning the all-around title with a 39.650. Her standout performances included a season-high 9.90 on vault and 9.925s on both beam and floor. Not far behind was junior Makenna Smith, who placed second in the all-around with a 39.625, tying her career-high on vault with a remarkable 9.975.
The Red Rocks continue to rank among the nation’s best in all four events—sixth on vault, third on bars, second on beam, and eighth on floor—while sitting at No. 4 in the all-around standings. Individually, McCallum holds top rankings, placing second on bars and seventh in the all-around. Smith is ranked sixth on vault and 10th in the all-around. Additionally, Camie Winger and Avery Neff have emerged as key contributors, with Winger ranking 17th on beam and ninth in the all-around, while Neff is tied for 11th on beam and 22nd on vault.
Under head coach Carly Dockendorf, who made history last year by leading the team to a Final Four appearance in her first season, Utah remains a national championship contender. The team returned 16 routines from last year’s third-place NCAA Championship finish and boasts five All-Americans on its roster.
With momentum on their side and a deep, talented lineup, Utah looks to extend its dominance against Arizona State. The meet will be televised live on ESPN+, giving fans a chance to watch the Red Rocks continue their quest for another conference title and a deep postseason run.