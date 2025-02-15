No. 4 Utah shows strength in win over No. 24 Arizona State
The fourth-ranked Utah gymnastics team showcased its dominance in three of four events, securing a narrow 196.600-196.475 victory over No. 24 Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena. While the Red Rocks started strong, a shaky beam performance forced them to grind out the win.
Utah opened the meet with a stellar bars rotation, posting a season-high 49.600. Grace McCallum delivered the highlight of the night with a perfect 10, her first of the 2025 season. Ella Zirbes also impressed with a 9.925, setting the stage for McCallum’s flawless finish. Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised McCallum’s fluidity and consistency, calling her routine “satisfying to watch.”
The Utes carried their momentum to vault, where they extended their lead with a 49.275. Ashley Glynn’s career-best 9.95 anchored the event, while contributions from Zirbes (9.875), Camie Winger (9.80), and Makenna Smith (9.85) kept Utah in control, leading 98.875-98.335 heading into the third rotation.
Floor proved to be another high point for Utah, as they posted a 49.525. Zoe Johnson made a strong debut with a 9.9, while Zirbes and Smith both scored 9.925. Winger (9.875) and Jaylene Gilstrap (9.90) rounded out the event, giving Utah a comfortable 148.400-147.425 lead before beam.
However, beam presented unexpected challenges. Two falls and a major balance check dropped Utah to a 48.200, significantly below their usual standard. Despite the struggles, Makenna Smith’s 9.85 helped Utah hold on for the win. Smith also finished first in the all-around with a 39.500.
Reflecting on the beam performance, Dockendorf emphasized the importance of learning from adversity. “We haven’t had a fall on beam this year. We clearly didn’t know how to handle that extra pressure,” she said.
Utah now looks to bounce back when they host No. 21 Denver at the Huntsman Center.