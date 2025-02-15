All Utes

No. 4 Utah shows strength in win over No. 24 Arizona State

Red Rocks put together a signature win over Top 25 foe on the road

Kenny Lee

Utah Athletics

The fourth-ranked Utah gymnastics team showcased its dominance in three of four events, securing a narrow 196.600-196.475 victory over No. 24 Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena. While the Red Rocks started strong, a shaky beam performance forced them to grind out the win.

Utah opened the meet with a stellar bars rotation, posting a season-high 49.600. Grace McCallum delivered the highlight of the night with a perfect 10, her first of the 2025 season. Ella Zirbes also impressed with a 9.925, setting the stage for McCallum’s flawless finish. Head coach Carly Dockendorf praised McCallum’s fluidity and consistency, calling her routine “satisfying to watch.”

The Utes carried their momentum to vault, where they extended their lead with a 49.275. Ashley Glynn’s career-best 9.95 anchored the event, while contributions from Zirbes (9.875), Camie Winger (9.80), and Makenna Smith (9.85) kept Utah in control, leading 98.875-98.335 heading into the third rotation.

Utah's Grace McCallum earns Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honors

Floor proved to be another high point for Utah, as they posted a 49.525. Zoe Johnson made a strong debut with a 9.9, while Zirbes and Smith both scored 9.925. Winger (9.875) and Jaylene Gilstrap (9.90) rounded out the event, giving Utah a comfortable 148.400-147.425 lead before beam.

However, beam presented unexpected challenges. Two falls and a major balance check dropped Utah to a 48.200, significantly below their usual standard. Despite the struggles, Makenna Smith’s 9.85 helped Utah hold on for the win. Smith also finished first in the all-around with a 39.500.

Utah's Avery Neff returns from injury vs. Arizona

Reflecting on the beam performance, Dockendorf emphasized the importance of learning from adversity. “We haven’t had a fall on beam this year. We clearly didn’t know how to handle that extra pressure,” she said.

Utah now looks to bounce back when they host No. 21 Denver at the Huntsman Center.

Published
Kenny Lee
KENNY LEE

Kenny Lee is a college sports writer for On SI. The Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department in Alabama. He previously worked for NASCAR in content distribution and has been featured on ESPN and FOX Sports. Lee is also an aviation enthusiast who spends time plane-spotting and participates in the flight simulation community.

Home/Gymnastics