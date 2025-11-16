Kickoff time for Utah football's home finale vs. Kansas State revealed
After five straight kickoffs in prime time, the Utah football team will host Kansas State in an afternoon tilt on Saturday.
The final game for the Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the 2025 season will get underway at 2 p.m. MT and air on ESPN2.
The Week 13 contest will also be the last time Utah's senior class, including captains Lander Barton and Jaren Kump, play in front of the home crowd. Those two program stalwarts combine for 10 seasons of experience and 99 games played, with Kump serving as an integral part of the Utes offensive line and Barton being a key piece to the team's defense from his linebacker spot.
Kump was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, honoring the best football scholar-athlete in the nation, back in September. He's also at the center of an offensive line that was nominated for the Joe Moore Award earlier this month.
Levani Damuni, Michael Mokofisi and Aliki Vimahi — three members of the Utes leadership council — will also suit up for their final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. It'll also be the last time Utes fans get to see the team's top two receiving options in Ryan Davis and Dallen Bentley play at home.
Utah hopes Saturday doesn't also serve as its last chance to make a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff bracket. Tuesday's CFP rankings reveal will indicate where the Utes stack up with the likes of the SEC, Big Ten and ACC contenders.
In the Big 12, Texas Tech and BYU continue to separate themselves from the pack after both earned decisive victories this past weekend. The Red Raiders handled UCF in a 48-9 drubbing from Lubbock, Texas, ahead of the Cougars' 44-13 win over TCU in Provo, Utah.
With one loss apiece, the Big 12's top two teams in the standing are in the best position to make the conference championship game. Utah could sneak in with some help, though it has to take care of its own business to even have a chance at playing in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 6.
Kansas State enters the matchup coming off a 14-6 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats forced a season-high five turnovers and held the Cowboys to 284 total yards of offense in their first win in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2017.
Saturday will be the Utes' first look at junior quarterback Avery Johnson. The dual-threat quarterback heads into Week 13 with 2,168 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, coming in at No. 11 in the Big 12 in total QBR (64.3).