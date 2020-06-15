Some AD's aren't in support of the 'Name, Image, Likeness' ruling

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation to allow them to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals based on their NIL (name, image, likeness) as early as the 2021-22 academic year.

The Board of Governors announced their support after a working group proposed the changes at a meeting on Tuesday, which was announced and made public on Wednesday. The recommendations, if chosen, would allow student athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) from deals with third parties and businesses. The new rules would go into effect to begin the 2021-22 academic season if the NCAA passes legislation in January 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

While athletes are more than likely thrilled with the new ruling, there have been some outspoken athletic directors throughout the country who are against the NCAA's potential new ruling.

Duke athletic director Kevin White and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham are among those who have been outspoken in their resistance to the NCAA's decision. SI's Pat Forde recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

"But now we're starting to hear athletic directors, prominent ones, important ones, within the NCAA structure, saying that this is basically an oncoming disaster," Forde said. "I think it's vastly overstated by Kevin White and points out the fact that basically a lot of people do not want the gravy train that has fed all the money directly to athletic departments to be dispersed among the players and not all go to the coffers of the AD. So there's a lot obviously involved."

Part of the recommendations by the Board of Governors, athletes will be allowed to sell autographs and memorabilia and be paid for personal appearances at public or private events — but they are not allowed to wear school-branded apparel when appearing.

If they chose this route, financial terms of each agreement/contract must be disclosed to their respective athletic departments and any relationships with parties involved. If the terms are not shared, it could potentially affect eligibility.

The recommendations also allow athletes to hire agents for the sole purpose of finding them marketing deals — but cannot in anyway seek information from professional sports opportunities. Athletes are also banned from endorsing products that are banned substances by the NCAA.

"This is very complicated legislation. It's not going to be easy," Forde said. "There are going to be problems, but it's the right thing to do to change the rules. And it's time for some of these athletic directors who have been part of the old guard to get in line and get with, or be part of, the solution instead of dragging their feet on it."

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has yet to release a statement regarding the news, and probably will not do so until the January 2021 when the new ruling could potentially be approved.