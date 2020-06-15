AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Some AD's aren't in support of the 'Name, Image, Likeness' ruling

Ryan Kostecka

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation to allow them to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals based on their NIL (name, image, likeness) as early as the 2021-22 academic year.

The Board of Governors announced their support after a working group proposed the changes at a meeting on Tuesday, which was announced and made public on Wednesday. The recommendations, if chosen, would allow student athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) from deals with third parties and businesses. The new rules would go into effect to begin the 2021-22 academic season if the NCAA passes legislation in January 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Ohio State president Michael V. Drake said. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

USATSI_12087652_168386753_lowres

While athletes are more than likely thrilled with the new ruling, there have been some outspoken athletic directors throughout the country who are against the NCAA's potential new ruling.

Duke athletic director Kevin White and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham are among those who have been outspoken in their resistance to the NCAA's decision. SI's Pat Forde recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

"But now we're starting to hear athletic directors, prominent ones, important ones, within the NCAA structure, saying that this is basically an oncoming disaster," Forde said. "I think it's vastly overstated by Kevin White and points out the fact that basically a lot of people do not want the gravy train that has fed all the money directly to athletic departments to be dispersed among the players and not all go to the coffers of the AD. So there's a lot obviously involved."

Part of the recommendations by the Board of Governors, athletes will be allowed to sell autographs and memorabilia and be paid for personal appearances at public or private events — but they are not allowed to wear school-branded apparel when appearing. 

If they chose this route, financial terms of each agreement/contract must be disclosed to their respective athletic departments and any relationships with parties involved. If the terms are not shared, it could potentially affect eligibility.

The recommendations also allow athletes to hire agents for the sole purpose of finding them marketing deals — but cannot in anyway seek information from professional sports opportunities. Athletes are also banned from endorsing products that are banned substances by the NCAA.

"This is very complicated legislation. It's not going to be easy," Forde said. "There are going to be problems, but it's the right thing to do to change the rules. And it's time for some of these athletic directors who have been part of the old guard to get in line and get with, or be part of, the solution instead of dragging their feet on it."

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has yet to release a statement regarding the news, and probably will not do so until the January 2021 when the new ruling could potentially be approved.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday is HUGE in terms of a return to college football

Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the NCAA D-I Council will vote on Wednesday to approve the six-week preseason programming laid out by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee

Ryan Kostecka

As athletes return on Monday, teams around the country could be practicing by mid-July

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is moving forward with plans that could have players and coaches around the country practicing in mid-July

Ryan Kostecka

Breaking down what former Ute Kyle Kuzma said in Players' Tribune essay

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma penned an essay for the Players' Tribune in which he spoke about the racism he experienced growing up as a biracial child in Flint, Michigan, and how the people need to vote and keep demanding change

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma pens emotional letter on 'The Players Tribune' about racism

Kyle Kuzma, the best basketball player to come from the University of Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, wrote about racism and how now is the time for change

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 supports any form of peaceful protest by its athletes

In a statement made on Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will support any form of peaceful protest made by its athletes.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 22 in 247sports preseason rankings

Still a ways away from the start of the college football season — but all indications is that there will be a season — and Utah checks in at No. 22 in the 247sports preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commitment from 2021 defensive end Viliami Pouha

The Pouha legacy remain intact at Utah as 3-star defensive end Viliami — son of defensive line coach and former Ute, Sione — has announced his commitment to the Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Current/former player react to Utah DC Morgan Scalley news

While the outlook has been mostly positive regarding the support for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are some who have been very outspoken about Scalley's character

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

Isaia Glass is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5'', 245-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially join HS teammate Trey Reynolds at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah DC Morgan Scalley suspended after use of racial slur

In 2013, Utah's Morgan Scalley mistakenly texted a racial slur to a recruit — and he has now been suspended in his role as defensive coordinator pending the results of an investigation

Ryan Kostecka