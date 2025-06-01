Everything Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin and Players Said After Saturday's Loss
Nobody wearing a Vanderbilt baseball uniform was happy about Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Louisville. And those emotions showed up in the Commodores’ post-game press conference.
Vanderbilt’s offense couldn’t come up with the “magical” moment it had found in previous games that led to the Commodores’ nine-game win streak and No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s what Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin and players Cody Bowker and Mike Mancini said in the post-game press conference:
Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin's Opening Statement...
Yep, good ballgame, tough ballgame. We just couldn't get the timely hit.
Get some guys on base. A little bit of ball hit hard, right at them a couple of times. Rooster's (Rustan Rigdon) ball, Vastine's ball, but when you play that close to the vest, then it can back up on you. We pitched well. We really did play hard. Pitched well, played good defense, ran the bases well. Actually, some of our base running maneuvers allowed us to score. But as far as timely hitting, no. And you have to give credit to Louisville. They pitched well. And that was the tough part for us. So, move forward.
Mike (Mancini), was there any sense of pressing offensively? Did you attribute that at all to the struggles?
No, I wasn't pressing. We've been in those situations time and time again. But like Coach Corbin said, we just couldn't get the timely to hit. That's baseball.
Cody (Bowker), how did you feel about your performance today?
I mean, I want to win. So, anything I can do to win. I get the opportunity to get the ball. I just try to do everything I possibly can to win. That's about it.
Mike, what do you think has been the struggles offensively throughout yesterday and today
I don't know. It's just baseball. Like Coach Korf said, we just haven't gotten the time to hit. The past few weeks we have. I think the biggest thing is we're just excited to play tomorrow. We can potentially have a chance to play three more games. So, we're excited to play baseball anytime we can. We're home. Fans are going to come out once again. We're just excited for tomorrow against Wright State.
Tim (Corbin), what were the decisions you made and how do you feel you're going to do now?
Yeah, you know, we're trying to win a baseball game. And 3-2 in the seventh inning, he was the right guy. He could keep the game there. We knew that. And we were going to score a run. So, there wasn't a doubt in my mind whether or not we were going to score another runner or two. But he was the right guy just to hold the game right where it was. Not thinking about game three, we were playing game two. And know we're going to win game two. So, we'll take care of game three tomorrow.
Coach, is there any factor of a potential second game in terms of your decision making for who to pitch tomorrow?
I don't get that question.
Just does the potential for a second game tomorrow affect your decision as to how you go about your start?
I don't care about the second game. All I care about is Wright State. That's it.
Tim, what was the issue with the offense today scoring runs?
Issue?
Yeah, like, you know, it was so different from the last couple weeks.
You play playoff baseball, Aria (Gerson, The Tennessean)? I mean, it's tough pitching on both sides. I mean, we're pitching hard. They're pitching hard. Two good teams. You realize that, right? These are good pitchers on the mound. These are battles. We just didn't win the battle. Don't go searching for, like, a lot of ancillary bullshit. It's just we didn't get the hit.
Did you consider bunting at all when there was runners on second and third with nobody out?
Did we bunt?
Reporter: No.
Then there's your answer.