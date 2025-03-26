Ex-Vanderbilt Pitchers Make Opening Day Roster: The Anchor, March 26, 2025
A pair of former Vanderbilt pitchers have earned spots in a major league team’s starting pitcher rotation.
Ex- Commodores Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were included on the Opening Day roster for the Texas Rangers. According to an Associated Press report, Leither will pitch in the Rangers’ second game of the season Friday against the Boston Red Sox. Rocker is set to start for Texas in its first road game Monday at Cincinnati. Leiter and Rocker took advantage of injuries to other starting pitchers, including Jon Gray and Cody Bradford to earn spots in the starting rotation.
Both Leiter and Rocker have already made their major league debuts last season and, for different reasons, have shown glimpses of their potential in spring training. Here’s how the former Vanderbilt pitchers during spring training:
Leiter: 1-0, 3.48 ERA, 20.2 IP, 22 H, 8 R, 21 SO, 10 BB
Rocker: 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 13 IP, 18 H, 13 R, 20 SO, 9 BB
