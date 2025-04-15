Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt

The Commodores will try to build some positive momentum ahead of a visit from No. 5 Georgia.

Vanderbilt third baseman Chris Maldonado (8) throws out Tennessee Tech base runner Mack Whitcomb at first base in the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
No. 19 Vanderbilt is coming off another grueling, difficult SEC weekend series. Unfortunately, that’s not at trend that’ll change anytime soon.

The Commodores will host No. 5 Georgia for its next SEC series starting Thursday night. Before then, the Commodores get an easier opponent. But considering No. 11 Ole Miss lost 7-3 to Little Rock (16-19 overall) earlier in the day, no opponent should be overlooked.

The Bison are coming a series win against Eastern Kentucky, winning the last two games of the series 9-4 and 6-5. It’s a common opponent between the Bison and Commodores. Vanderbilt beat Eastern Kentucky 10-0 earlier this season.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s midweek matchup between Vanderbilt and Lipscomb:

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Mac Rose, C
  6. Braden Holcomb, LF
  7. Mike Mancini, 2B
  8. Jayden Davis, DH
  9. David Mendez, RF

Limpscomb Bisons Starting Lineup

  1. Jake Berg, C
  2. Brady Miller, 2B
  3. Parks Bouck, LF
  4. David Coppedge, 3B
  5. Kai Holm, SS
  6. Damion Kenealy Jr., 1B
  7. Jacob Tobias, DH
  8. Aaron Stelogeannis, RF
  9. Collin Goda, CF

Pitching Matchup

RHP Ryan Kutz (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 4 IP, 1 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .133 opp b/avg.) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 1.05 ERA, 25.2 IP, 34 SO, 11 BB, 3 ER, .169 opp b/avg.)

Weather Report

The Commodores and Bison will have fairly good weather for Tuesday’s game. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures in low 60s at gametime and those temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by the end of the game. There’s no rain in the forecast and winds are expected to be slight with wind gusts up to 23 miles per hour.

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt

Who: Lipscomb Bison (15-19, 8-7 ASUN) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (26-10, 8-7 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

