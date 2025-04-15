Game Preview: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt
No. 19 Vanderbilt is coming off another grueling, difficult SEC weekend series. Unfortunately, that’s not at trend that’ll change anytime soon.
The Commodores will host No. 5 Georgia for its next SEC series starting Thursday night. Before then, the Commodores get an easier opponent. But considering No. 11 Ole Miss lost 7-3 to Little Rock (16-19 overall) earlier in the day, no opponent should be overlooked.
The Bison are coming a series win against Eastern Kentucky, winning the last two games of the series 9-4 and 6-5. It’s a common opponent between the Bison and Commodores. Vanderbilt beat Eastern Kentucky 10-0 earlier this season.
Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s midweek matchup between Vanderbilt and Lipscomb:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, C
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jayden Davis, DH
- David Mendez, RF
Limpscomb Bisons Starting Lineup
- Jake Berg, C
- Brady Miller, 2B
- Parks Bouck, LF
- David Coppedge, 3B
- Kai Holm, SS
- Damion Kenealy Jr., 1B
- Jacob Tobias, DH
- Aaron Stelogeannis, RF
- Collin Goda, CF
Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryan Kutz (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 4 IP, 1 SO, 3 BB, 4 ER, .133 opp b/avg.) vs. RHP Austin Nye (1-0, 1.05 ERA, 25.2 IP, 34 SO, 11 BB, 3 ER, .169 opp b/avg.)
Weather Report
The Commodores and Bison will have fairly good weather for Tuesday’s game. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures in low 60s at gametime and those temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by the end of the game. There’s no rain in the forecast and winds are expected to be slight with wind gusts up to 23 miles per hour.
How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 19 Vanderbilt
Who: Lipscomb Bison (15-19, 8-7 ASUN) at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (26-10, 8-7 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats