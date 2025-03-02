Game Preview: No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. UConn
No. 14 Vanderbilt will wrap up its west coast trip Sunday against an east coast team.
The Commodores (9-2) will face UConn (1-7) at noon Sunday a day after suffering their second loss of the season to USC on Saturday. The Commodores’ offense was shut down by Trojans’ pitcher Cade Aoki, who held Vanderbilt to just four hits, one walk and had 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Here are the starting lineups for both Vanderbilt and UConn, as well as each team’s starting pitcher, a weather report, tv and radio listings and more:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Rustan Rigdon, DH
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Mac Rose, C
- JD Rogers, LF
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Pitcher
RHP Cody Bowker
1-0, 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 12 K
UConn Huskies Starting Lineup
- Caleb Shpur, CF
- Sam Biller, LF
- Tyler Minick, 3B
- Ryan Daniels, DH
- Grant MacArthur, 1B
- Bryan Padilla, 2B
- Connor Lane, C
- Anthony Belisario, RF
- Rob Rispoli, SS
UConn Huskies Starting Pitcher
RHP Tommy Ellisen
0-1, 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K
Weather Report
Sunday’s weather forecast in Los Angeles has temperatures in 60s, but also forecasts some potential rain during the day. The forecast has an 80 percent probability of precipitation and 16 percent chance of thunderstorms.
How to Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. UConn
When: Noon, Sunday
TV: n/a
Listen: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
Series History
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 6, UConn 1 (February 15, 2020)
All-time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 4-0
Last time out, Commodores: lost to USC, 3-1
Last time out, Huskies: lost to UCLA, 8-6