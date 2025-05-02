Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, Game 1
The logjam of 12-9 SEC baseball teams is about to get broken up.
By the end No. 15 Vanderbilt’s three-game series against No. 18 Alabama, there will be a little more clarity. Or not. It is the SEC after all.
The big question for tonight’s game, other than how the thunderstorms will impact it, is what Vanderbilt teams shows up? Will it be the one that swept No. 9 Georgia? Or will be the one that lost series to No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 23 Ole Miss?
We’ll find out soon enough when the Crimson Tide rolls into Hawkins Field to face the Commodores. Here’s everything to know about Friday night’s game:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Lineup
- Bryce Fowler, RF
- Justin Lebron, SS
- Kade Snell, LF
- Richie Bonomolo Jr., CF
- Coleman Mizell, DH
- Garrett Station, 2B
- Will Hodo, 1B
- Jason Torres, 3B
- Brady Neal, C
Pitching Matchup
RHP Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 30 IP, 22 SO, 7 BB, 15 ER, .281 b/avg.) vs. LHP JD Thompson (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 59 IP, 77 SO, 19 BB, 29 ER, .241 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt will be without Jacob Humphrey once again, who was listed as out for Friday’s game. Sawyer Hawks, who was listed as questionable in the initial report, was included the game day report. Alabama had no players listed on its report.
Weather Report
Nashville has spent most of Friday under a severe thunderstorm watch, but the storms are expected to clear out by the time Alabama and Vanderbilt take the field. There’s still a strong chance of more rain impacting the game, though. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-70s and down into the 60s later. Winds will be slight at 10 mph and gusts up to 13 mph.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats