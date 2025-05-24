Game Preview: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament Semifinal Game
In the war to be the best team in the state, No. 9 Vanderbilt won a major battle already. Now, it’s time for the next battle and this one could be even bigger.
The Commodores are set to face No. 21 Tennessee in the 13th game out of 15 at the 2025 SEC Baseball Championship Tournament on Saturday morning. The winner of the semifinal game will advance to face the winner of No. 1 LSU and No. 17 Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Vanderbilt won the SEC series against Tennessee earlier this season. The Volunteers won the series opener, 3-2, but Vanderbilt won the next two games 10-6 and 7-5.
The Commodores will send Cody Bowker to the mound to start against Tegan Kuhns for the Volunteers. Bowker pitched the second game of the earlier SEC series, giving up four runs on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
Kuhns was the Volunteers’ game three starter and allowed just one run on three hits, a walk and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
Another storyline to keep an eye is how aggressive Vanderbilt is on the base paths. Stolen bases played a major role in the Commodores’ pair of wins and Tennessee has improved much since then (111 stolen bases against the Volunteers).
Here’s everything to know about Game 13 of the SEC Baseball Tournament between Vanderbilt and Tennessee:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, LF
- Dean Curley, 2B
- Reese Chapman, RF
- Levi Clark, DH
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Manny Marin, 3B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-3, 4.58 ERA, 39 SO, 16 BB, 18 ER, .266 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.74 ERA, 62.2 IP, 84 SO, 26 BB, 33 ER, .221 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Out
- RHP Hudson Barton
Tennessee
Out
- INF Alberto Osuna
Weather Forecast
Saturday’s game time was already moved up two hours because of inclement weather in the forecast and that hasn’t changed overnight. The Commodores and Volunteers will have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds won’t be very powerful with wind gusts up to eight mph.
How to Watch: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Who: Tennessee Volunteers (38-18, 16-14 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (40-16, 19-11 SEC)
When: 10 a.m., Saturday
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium; Hoover, Ala.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats