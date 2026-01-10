Vanderbilt Lands Highly Touted LSU Transfer

Vanderbilt added possibly its most important piece of this year's transfer portal class yet by landing 3-Star EDGE CJ Jackson from LSU on Friday, January 9.

The former 4-Star prospect took to social media to confirm the news. He joins the Commodores as a redshirt sophomore with three more years of eligibility.

Originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class, Jackson spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge with the Tigers, seeing time in six games and recording three tackles, 2.0 TFL's and a half sack in his time on the field.

He hails from Tucker High School in Georgia where he was a highly touted prospect in 2024. As a senior he helped lead his team to a 6-5 record and berth in the state playoffs. Though his stats are only available for six of the games he participated in that season, Jackson's production was still rather impressive.

The then 4-Star prospect compiled 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL's and 11.0 sacks in those six games, and was also responsible for a forced fumble and subsequent recovery as well.

While Jackson was unable to find his way onto the field much throughout his time in Baton Rouge, he looks to be a potentially high impact type of player that could bring some elite pass rushing skills to the Commodores defense.

Vanderbilt has lost two members of its defensive front to the transfer portal this offseason, Linus Zunk and Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala, but Jackson looks as if he could step right in and be a productive defender in 2026.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

CB Trudell Berry DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala EDGE Linus Zunk (Committed to Washington State on 01/08/2026) IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026) LB Jailen Ruth LB Randon Fontenette OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2026) WR Tre Richardson (Committed to Louisville on 01/09/2026) WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

