Game Preview: Will Texas A&M's Struggles Continue Against No. 22 Vanderbilt?
The top of the college baseball mountain offers a beautiful view, but it’s an unstable one and the fall from the top can be shockingly fast. Disagree? Texas A&M baseball fans won’t.
The Aggies entered the 2025 season as the preseason No. 1 team a year after playing in the College World Series Final. But in less than two months, the Aggies have gone from No. 1 to unranked. Injuries to two of their best players (Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell) are a major reason for the Aggies’ fall but its not the only reason.
The Aggies were swept by then-No. 17 Alabama to being SEC play, but has lost games to teams like New Mexico State, UT-San Antonio, Oklahoma State, Texas State and Cal Poly. Now, Texas A&M gets to face No. 22 Vanderbilt this weekend.
The Commodores aren’t in the greatest position, coming off a 2-1 series loss to Auburn last weekend, but it’s better than where Texas A&M is currently.
Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night’s series-opening game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Colin Barczi, C
- Mac Rose, DH
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Pitching Matchup
LHP Ryan Prager (2-0, 1.48 ERA, 30.1 IP, 31 K, 11 BB) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 13 K, 1 BB)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt’s Jacob Humphrey was listed as probably in the Student-Athlete Availability Report for Thursday’s series-opening game against Texas A&M. Texas A&M listed four players – Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, Josh Stewart and Shade Sdao – as out for Thursday’s game.
Weather Report
Fans attending Thursday night’s game in Nashville should bring their winter coats. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts a partly sunny high 47 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with a northwesterly wind of 10 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 24 mph.
How to Watch: Texas A&M at No. 22 Vanderbilt
- TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.
- Radio: 94.9 The Fan
- Live Stats: StatBroadcast
- Series History: Texas A&M leads all-time series 16-10
- Last Meeting: Texas A&M 16, Vanderbilt 6 (April 14, 2024)