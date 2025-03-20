Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Preview: Will Texas A&M's Struggles Continue Against No. 22 Vanderbilt?

The Commodores welcome the preseason No. 1-ranked , and now unranked team, to Hawkins Field for Vanderbilt's home SEC series opener.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt first baseman Riley Nelson (32) celebrates his double against Xavier during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 7, 2025. Vanderbilt won 15-3 in seven innings.
The top of the college baseball mountain offers a beautiful view, but it’s an unstable one and the fall from the top can be shockingly fast. Disagree? Texas A&M baseball fans won’t.

The Aggies entered the 2025 season as the preseason No. 1 team a year after playing in the College World Series Final. But in less than two months, the Aggies have gone from No. 1 to unranked. Injuries to two of their best players (Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell) are a major reason for the Aggies’ fall but its not the only reason.

The Aggies were swept by then-No. 17 Alabama to being SEC play, but has lost games to teams like New Mexico State, UT-San Antonio, Oklahoma State, Texas State and Cal Poly. Now, Texas A&M gets to face No. 22 Vanderbilt this weekend.

The Commodores aren’t in the greatest position, coming off a 2-1 series loss to Auburn last weekend, but it’s better than where Texas A&M is currently.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night’s series-opening game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Colin Barczi, C
  6. Mac Rose, DH
  7. Braden Holcomb, LF
  8. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Pitching Matchup

LHP Ryan Prager (2-0, 1.48 ERA, 30.1 IP, 31 K, 11 BB) vs. RHP Connor Fennell (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 13 K, 1 BB)

Injury Report

Vanderbilt’s Jacob Humphrey was listed as probably in the Student-Athlete Availability Report for Thursday’s series-opening game against Texas A&M. Texas A&M listed four players – Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, Josh Stewart and Shade Sdao – as out for Thursday’s game.

Weather Report

Fans attending Thursday night’s game in Nashville should bring their winter coats. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts a partly sunny high 47 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with a northwesterly wind of 10 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 24 mph.

How to Watch: Texas A&M at No. 22 Vanderbilt

  • TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.
  • Radio: 94.9 The Fan
  • Live Stats: StatBroadcast
  • Series History: Texas A&M leads all-time series 16-10
  • Last Meeting: Texas A&M 16, Vanderbilt 6 (April 14, 2024)

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

