Game Preview: No. 17 Vanderbilt Opens SEC Series At No. 19 Oklahoma
Even without No. 19 Oklahoma having its ace pitcher, base runners will be at a premium in Friday’s series-opening game against No. 17 Vanderbilt. Fortunately for the Commodores and Sooners, they’re good at stealing bases.
The Sooners lead the SEC in stolen bases with 74 and Vanderbilt is third with 63. Conversely, the Commodores have allowed just 18 stolen bases against them and the Sooners have allowed 29 (but have also caught more base stealers, 12-6). The Commodores' Jacob Humphrey leads the SEC in stolen bases with 16 and RJ Austin is second with 13.
Vanderbilt and Oklahoma rank in the bottom quarter of the SEC in home runs, so each side knows it has to manufacture runs. That can make for very entertaining baseball.
Here’s everything to know about Friday’s series-opening game between the Commodores and Sooners:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jayden Davis, 2B
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Oklahoma Sooners Starting Lineup
- Trey Gambill, LF
- Jaxon Willits, SS
- Easton Carmichael, C
- Sam Christiansen, RF
- Jason Walk, CF
- Drew Dickerson, DH
- Dayton Tockey, 1B
- Kyle Branch, 2B
- Dawson Willis, 3B
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 41.2 IP, 50 SO, 12 BB, 19 ER, .221 opp b/avg) vs. LHP Cade Crossland (1-2, 7.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 29.1, 35 SO, 15 BB, 23 BB, .282 opp b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt will be without RHP Hudson Barton for Friday’s game and RHP England Bryan was listed as questionable in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report and/but XXXX.
As reported earlier, Oklahoma will be without ace pitcher Kyson Witherspoon for Friday night’s game. Catcher Scott Mudler and RHP Jason Bodin were listed as probable in the initial report, but were XXXX in the game day report.
Weather Report
The Commodores and Sooners won’t have to worry too much about the weather Friday night. AccuWeather’s forecast has temperatures starting in the low 70s and falling into the mid 60s later in the night. There’s no rain in the forecast and winds are expected to be minimal with gusts reaching just 12 mph.
How to Watch: No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners
- When: 7 p.m., Friday
- Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park, Norman, Okla.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: StatBroadcast