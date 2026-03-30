How Jason Esposito’s Approach Has Sparked Vanderbilt’s Offensive Transformation 

As Tommy Goodin took his slow stroll up to the batter’s box in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, he appeared composed and ready for the moment that lay ahead.

Beneath the surface, though, calm was hard to come by. After spending the entire weekend on the bench, Goodin had suddenly been thrust into the most high-pressure situation imaginable. Panic wasn’t far away.

Just as he was about to step into the box against Tennessee’s Brayden Krenzel, a voice cut through the tension.

“Time! Time!”

It was Jason Esposito — Vanderbilt’s first-year hitting coach — calling out from his usual spot on the dugout steps, iPad in hand, trying to get home plate umpire William VanRaaphorst’s attention before the at-bat commenced.

The moment was too important to rush, and Esposito understood that. Vanderbilt was one swing away from completing a sweep of its in-state rival.

Part of Esposito’s message to Goodin was about calming nerves. But more than anything, it was about a word that has come to define Vanderbilt’s offense under Esposito since he arrived from the Cleveland Guardians organization in the fall: approach.

It’s a rather vague term, but one that carries weight within the program. “Approach” defines a hitter’s plan, intent, and discipline at the plate, and it has become perhaps the clearest marker of Esposito’s influence on the young Commodore lineup.

Goodin’s at-bat wasn’t the first time Esposito had called time to reinforce it. Earlier in the inning, he had done the same with Mack Whitcomb, who like Goodin was entering as a pinch hitter. In fact, he’s done it with nearly every Vanderbilt hitter at some point this season.

Jason Esposito has turned this Vanderbilt offense around through 21 games.



Here he is on the iPad, coaching up Braden Holcomb and Chris Maldonado during the pitching change. pic.twitter.com/V8cZ3J4xeM — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) March 15, 2026

“The biggest thing [Esposito] has done for me is helping me build an approach,” Goodin said just minutes after his dramatic walk-off. “I used to be a very ‘see ball, hit ball’ hard-hit type of guy, and now I have more of a process and understand what I’m looking for, what pitches to lay off, what pitches that I want to hit. [Esposito] is very good at teaching that.”

When he arrived in Nashville, Esposito was praised for his emphasis on analytics — especially when compared to previous hitting coach Jayson King’s more old-school style. A former Vanderbilt player himself, Esposito brought with him experience from one of baseball’s most data-driven organizations — emphasizing tools like bat speed training, attack angle analysis, and picking up tips from pitchers.

That combination of playing experience and analytical insight has fueled a dramatic offensive turnaround in 2026.

Second in the country with 62 home runs after Sunday’s walk-off blast, the Commodore offense has seen a complete transformation from a year ago when it was near the bottom of the SEC in every power hitting statistic. That’s been the result of a real tactical change which began the moment Esposito told Tim Corbin he was taking the job. This weekend, it doubled Tennessee’s home run output, 6-3.

“We’re just kind of using objective means to help players grow and get better,” Esposito told Vandy On SI back in the Fall. “The data is coming from ‘hey, this is what leads to run scoring’ and we’re trying to simplify that as much as possible and make it our team philosophy.”

It’s not like Vanderbilt’s sudden offensive firepower has been driven by roster turnover, either. Of Vanderbilt's 62 home runs, 49 have come from players on last year’s roster, led by Braden Holcomb (11) and Brodie Johnston (8). The thing that’s changed has been harnessing approach at the plate, something that Esposito reminded Goodin of when he pulled him aside on Sunday.

“He didn’t really show me much on the iPad,” Goodin said. “He was just like ‘hey, what are you thinking up there?’ He went through my mind to make sure I’m in the right headspace. And I told him my plan and he said ‘alright, let’s go do it.’”

That moment of clarity showed in the result.

Goodin recognized early — even during Krenzel’s warmup — that the Tennessee pitcher was struggling to locate the strike zone. After taking a changeup off the plate, Goodin was ready for the low fastball that came, and he drove it out deep over the left-center field fence.

Game over. Sweep secured.

That swing was a testament to Goodin, who’s hit home runs in nearly 15% of his plate appearances this season despite only taking 48 at-bats. It was also a testament to Whitcomb, who, a day after being the hero himself, came off the bench and delivered an RBI knock to keep the line moving earlier in the inning. And to Jakob Schulz, who came into the bloodbath on Sunday and steadied the game for Vanderbilt across 3.2 scoreless innings. And to Corbin as well, who pushed all the right buttons throughout the weekend.

But still, despite all of those key figures, it was Esposito who steadied Goodin in that moment, reminding him to stay within his go-zone — a term the hitting coach uses to describe the pitch locations that hitters should target against a given pitcher’s arsenal.

That clarity of knowing when to attack early and try to drive the ball, when to lay off and work the count, and when to shorten up and pass the baton has become the foundation of Vanderbilt’s offensive identity under Esposito.

Vanderbilt second baseman Brodie Johnston (9) hits a single against Tennessee during the eighth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 27, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though its offense has shown volatility at times and certainly has plenty of work left before any postseason push becomes reality, Vanderbilt baseball’s ceiling has risen dramatically because of its newfound explosiveness at the plate. That, more than anything, is a credit to Esposito’s influence — his preparation, his communication, and his ability to translate complex data into simple, repeatable plans.

“He definitely has a go-zone mentality,” Corbin said. “I’m talking about the design, the plan and what we’re looking for as an offense.”