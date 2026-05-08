How Mike Mancini Overcame Imposter Syndrome to Become Vanderbilt Baseball Star

NASHVILLE—Mike Mancini skipped up to the batters’ box and took to the sky. By the time he’d come down, he’d emphatically stopped on home plate and was on his way to the Vanderbilt dugout.

As Mancini approached the top step, Vanderbilt center fielder Rustan Rigdon awaited him and offered him a near-mandatory chest bump. Rigdon was expecting Mancini to embrace him, but he appeared to be surprised by the force of Mancini’s jump and had to catch his balance as he landed. Mancini says that he bumped Rigdon hard, but is more focused on the height of his jump. That, he jokes, is high enough for him to dunk a basketball and could challenge former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers –who broke an NFL Combine record with his high jump.

This is the look of stardom these days for Mancini; an upbeat nature, a general lightheartedness and a whole lot of individual moments worth celebrating like he did on Tuesday night. This is fun for Mancini, and he’s not taking that for granted.

“God woke me up and put me on a baseball field, that’s a blessing in itself,” Mancini told Vandy on SI. “It is a blessing to be out on this field and be playing for Vanderbilt, you know? Every kid's dream is to play for Vanderbilt. So, when you put everything into perspective, I think it's definitely been cool and definitely a blessing.”

Mancini uses the word blessing five times as he discusses his current situation in an eight-minute interview. In a position like he’s in, it’s easy to reflect.

The season that Mancini is putting together these days is one that he describes best as a “huge leap” forward relative to what he did a season ago. Prior to Vanderbilt’s Tuesday night win over Louisville, Mancini was hitting for a .302 average, .435 on-base percentage and a 1.046 OPS. Mancini had 13 home runs and 11 doubles at that point. And that had yet to factor in his magnum opus of the 2026 season.

As Mancini turned the corner into the front side of Vanderbilt’s left-field bullpen with a few bats in hand and exited the playing surface at Hawkins Field for good, he had a two-homer performance and his first Battle of the Barrel win to reflect on.

Mancini stayed on Vanderbilt’s campus over the summer and worked tirelessly with Vanderbilt hitting coach Jason Esposito for days like Tuesday, and they’re finally here. Mancini isn’t letting them get away.

“I see him enjoying this game again,” Mancini’s mom, Jacquie, said. “Unfortunately there was a rough patch because he got to see the business side of baseball–that part is not so much fun. He just wanted to get back to enjoying this sport like he’s a little kid again. "

Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini (5) celebrates his two-RBI double against Oklahoma during the seventh inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The list that Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin includes Mancini in is perhaps the best complement that he could give his second baseman. It includes Ethan Paul, Julian Infante, Mike Yasztrzemski and Curt Casali. The list accounts for a number of big league appearances and the most successful seniors to come through Corbin’s program , and he thought enough of Mancini to include him in it.

Corbin says that all of the aforementioned players have in common that they were still trying to determine who they were as people while they were juniors, but became more sure of themselves as seniors. Corbin says it’s a freedom that allowed each of his former players to avoid fretting about things that they used to.

Mancini is an extreme example of Corbin’s observations.

A year ago, Mancini was struggling. He had just left a James Madison program that included a number of his close friends and had just made a regional for the first time since 2011. That team felt like it had destiny on its side. Mancini hadn’t felt that since he played in the Little League World Series as a preteen.

He never wanted to leave, but he knew it was the right decision to transfer if he was going to fulfill his goals of making a career out of professional baseball. For a while there, though, it wasn’t all that easy to see the path–even in his own mind.

“Last year was frustrating, you kind of get that imposter syndrome,” Mancini said. “It was definitely frustrating and mentally I went down a rabbit hole just trying to think you're better than you are, and you just want to get that confidence back, and it's tough. But, overall, it was probably one of the biggest and best learning experiences from last year.”

Mancini’s dad, Joe, says that Mancini first felt the weight of the business of baseball when he stepped foot on Vanderbilt’s campus. He went into the 2025 season with the fear of the unknown and the magnitude of the opportunity he had and the impact it would have on his ability to reach the next level. For the first time, there was real pressure on him to perform. For the first time in a long time, he’d lost his confidence.

And, in some ways, that was the least of his problems.

Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini (5) fields a ground out hit by Oklahoma third baseman Camden Johnson during the third inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season was the first time in Mancini’s life that his family wasn’t within reasonable driving distance. When he was in the social adjustment period that comes with acclimating into a program that doesn’t take all that many transfers and was forced to learn the ins and outs of being a designated hitter for the first time in his career, he had to work through it while looking ahead to a distant date in which his family would be able to make it to Nashville.

If the mental hurdles weren’t difficult enough, Mancini was working through a hamate injury that is notorious for limiting power. Mancini doesn’t have to admit that the injury zapped his power, the game logs are jarring enough to tell a compelling story for him.

Before Vanderbilt’s series against Tennessee last season, Mancini was hitting .215 and hadn’t unlocked any semblance of the power he showed while homering 15 times the season prior at James Madison. By the end of the season–roughly three weeks later–he had a .269 average, had homered four times and was one of Vanderbilt’s most dependable offensive pieces.

In retrospect, Mancini says that the mental blocks associated with the injury limited him more than the injury itself–which kept him sidelined through the first few weeks of the 2025 season. Mancini’s dad also tells Vandy on SI his son was also recovering from a torn meniscus–which he had surgery on while rehabbing his hamate last season–while he made his return to the field. The insinuation is that Mancini came back prematurely in the midst of both injuries in an effort to prove himself. That information wasn’t public, though, and it wasn’t factored into the external evaluation of Mancini.

Anyone in Mancini’s circle could likely cite an example of something that was said about him that still sticks with him. Oftentimes they heard fans saying that Mancini didn’t belong at this level or that someone else should play over him. Hearing negative things about their son and brother was an adjustment–one that they still haven’t gotten used to–for them despite the experience they got with it when a video of him went viral during his Little League World Series stint.

“It's tough not to read stuff especially with the way the Internet is now,” Joe Mancini said. “When you read that kind of stuff, you're mad and you just wanna go on Twitter and start telling people ‘you don't know what you're talking about,’ but then all it does is it just comes back against Michael three times more you know cause these people just don't realize.”

Mancini says he often went to the plate pressing throughout his first season at Vanderbilt, which he says is a strategy that never nets positive results in this cruel game. And it didn’t for most of the 2025 season. Mancini went from 15 homers as a sophomore at James Madison to four as a junior at Vanderbilt, finished the season with an average below .270 and hit just four doubles–his previous career low was nine.

It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy when you doubt yourself in this grueling game, Joe says. Mancini was treated like the man at James Madison and didn’t have to dig to find confidence, but that was no longer the case.

Mancini had to strip it down to the studs to forge a path towards fulfilling his potential. Once he did that, the confidence that he often carries himself with eventually outweighed the noise surrounding him.

“He handled it very well,” Jacquie Mancini said, “Which made me realize ‘if my son can handle this, then I don’t need to engage or read into these things.’”

Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini (5) hits a home run against Oklahoma during the sixth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The book was already out on Mancini's parents. His mom is the ultra-encouraging, caring and is often the first call on a day in which Mancini struggles. His dad is the one who will answer the phone and ask him why he swung at a certain pitch or let one go by. He was always the first call on the good days, and the second call on the bad ones.

Mancini’s dad had always been his unofficial mental coach–and was his manager for a number of years–but he and the family as a whole realized that Mancini would benefit from a new voice. As a result, they found a mental coach through Mancini’s agent and hired him to work with him in the midst of his struggles.

“It's kinda like having a bunch of people on your team kinda helps and that was someone else that he can go to,” Joe Mancini said. “It's somebody else that he was able to go to and be able to express what he was feeling and what he was thinking and that guy was able to give him other things that he can think about.”

The conversations Mancini has with his mental coach are between them unless he brings up the contents of them on his own volition. Oftentimes they involve Mancini re-centering after a difficult series, working through handling success and thinking through how to process thoughts better in game.

Mancini’s parents see a noticeable change in the way their son has been able to process the ups and downs of a season since seeking another voice relative to his headspace without him in the picture.

“He started to let things release easier, versus carrying them with him,” Jacquie Mancini said. “I think he needed to work through a lot mentally to get him back to being strong physically. That was huge for him.”

Perhaps the difference is tangible in Mancini’s numbers because of the way he’s been able to avoid prolonging slumps as a senior in a way that he didn’t as a junior. Mancini hit .231 with no extra-base hits in Vanderbilt’s weekend against Alabama, but bounced back immediately in its win over Louisville. He demonstrated that ability earlier in the 2026 season as he worked back seamlessly after an 0-for-7 showing at the plate against Lipscomb.

A bounceback of that magnitude was what Mancini was waiting on nearly every weekend a season ago. It’s what he wanted so badly. Turns out, the best path for him to overcome his struggles was to avoid holding them too tightly.

“When you're an athlete, when you're doing good you think God's doing good to you, when you're doing bad, you think God's kind of trying to punish you, but it's totally not that way,” Mancini said. “God wants you to succeed in everything. I think talking to a lot of people and kind of opening up [was helpful] because I thought I knew a lot, but I knew nothing.”

That player and person looks different these days. So does the mindset he carries. His mom doesn’t see “that look” of pressing on his face anymore. Instead, she sees a confidence radiating off of him.

“You can tell he’s playing with some freedom, for sure,” Corbin said. “Mike has done some things that I think a lot of Vanderbilt players haven’t done, to be in double figures in both home runs and stolen bases. Austin Martin didn’t do that. That's just a pretty good, well rounded offensive player.”

Vanderbilt second baseman Mike Mancini (5) celebrates his home run against Louisville with coach Tim Corbin during the fifth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Mancini looks back at his 2025 season, his life verse comes to mind almost immediately; John 13:7. “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand,” the verse reads.

The Mancini family has always operated with the idea that everything happens for a reason, and Mancini can see that as he looks back on what he went through a year ago, who he was back then.

Mancini says that what he went through a year ago was good for him in that it eventually drew him back to pursuing his faith daily. He also internalized the idea that the results he produced didn’t have to correlate to the strength of his faith. In the midst of that realization, results started to come.

“I’m a believer first,” Mancini said. “I think people go through a lot worse things and injuries. So, you know, a six week hand injury really isn't that bad when you look in that perspective–there’s diseases and sicknesses and stuff like that. So being able to kind of put it in perspective and realize that just because you're having a bad game doesn't mean God's trying to punish you. He loves you, and he loves everyone.”

As Mancini reflects on his first year at Vanderbilt, he doesn’t bring up all that much about his approach or a need to rework his swing. He says his biggest misstep was not trusting the plan that God had for him enough.

Mancini’s parents say they’re “extremely proud” of the way his faith has developed in a stage of life when a number of college students often lose their way. Jacquie says she’s generally noticed that her son has turned to his faith before anything else, which is a development she’s proud of. They say he’s always sought out places where he can further his faith. He says he’s been aided significantly by former Vanderbilt outfielders JD Rogers and Cooper Holbrook as well as Stowers.

His parents have had multiple people come up to them to let them know that Mancini has done the same thing for them.

Mancini wants to be clear; he’s still nowhere near perfect–and he won’t ever be. He’s on a journey of faith every day, though. The journey has changed his life. It’s changed his attitude. It’s forced him to think about how he’s representing himself and his faith while playing. He indicates that it’s the key to the joy he’s walking around with these days, the joy that he was searching for a year ago.

“I think that's the best part about God is he still loves you,” Mancini said, “You have a chance to write your wrongs, and I think that's been huge for me.”

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