How to Watch: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt, Nashville NCAA Regional Game
As the No. 1 overall seed, Vanderbilt won’t have to play a game away from Hawkins Field until it’s time to go to Omaha. Playing at home is always an advantage, but it might be more even more important this year for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt has compiled a 28-5 record at games played at Hawkins Field and 14-11 in away and neutral site games. That’s not a small difference, but does show how well-built the Commodores are to take advantage of its home field.
But just because Vanderbilt is hosting this weekend’s NCAA Regional (and possibly a Super Regional next week) means the Commodores are going to advance further in the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt has hosted a NCAA Regional nine times and has failed to advance to the super regional three times (2007, 2016 and 2023). Here’s Vanderbilt’s record in all nine regionals it has hosted (reminder two losses eliminates a team in regionals):
- 2023: 1-2
- 2021: 3-0 (National Runner-up)
- 2019: 3-0 (National Champions)\
- 2016: 0-2
- 2015: 3-0 (National Runner-up)
- 2014: 3-0 (National Champions)
- 2013: 3-0 (Lost in super regional)
- 2011: 3-0 (Adv. to CWS)
- 2007: 3-2
That’s a record of 22-6 (.785) in regional games played in Nashville. In all other NCAA Regional games played on the road, the Commodores are 26-19 (.577).
So, there is a big advantage that likely grows larger if we take out the first three NCAA regional appearances (1973, 1974 and 1980) before Tim Corbin took over the program. (Trivia question: What was the result of Vanderbilt’s first-ever NCAA Regional game? Answer below.)
How to Watch: Wright State vs. Vanderbilt
Who: Wright State Raiders (38-19, 25-5 Horizon) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (42-16, 19-11 SEC)
When: 5 p.m., Friday
Where: Hawkins Field; Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Vanderbilt leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 1, Wright State 0 (2021)
Last time out, Commodores: def. Ole Miss, 3-2
Last time out, Huskies: def. Milwaukee, 2-0
Trivia Answer: Vanderbilt 6, Georgia Southern 2 (May 24, 1973)