Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt (Game Three)

Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of Saturday's series and regular season finale between the Commodores and Wildcats.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025.
Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a long season, but we're finally here. Game number 55. Georgia is leading by three runs as Vanderbilt and Kentucky start their game. If the Bulldogs win, Vanderbilt will need a win (or an LSU win) to get a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. If the Bulldogs lose, the Commodores clinch the double-bye.

Vanderbilt could also get the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, but would need No. 8 Arkansas to lose to No. 17 Tennessee.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of Saturday afternoon's game between the Commodores and Wildcats.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

1st Inning

B1: Vanderbilt offense is quiet to start. Three up, three down on less than 20 pitches. Vanderbilt 0, Kentucky 0

T1: Cody Bowker holds Kentucky scoreless in the opening frame for the first time this series. The Wildcats got one hit but it was quick inning for Bowker. Vanderbilt 0, Kentucky 0

Pregame

Taylor: Should we make bets on who hits the walk-off home run today? It's crazy Vanderbilt has won back-to-back games on walk-off home runs. Why not go for a third today?

In all seriousness, those have been some amazing games to watch and I wouldn't be surprised if we're in for another great game. First pitch is coming up soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, 2B
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, LF
  6. Colin Barczi, C
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, DH

Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup

  1. Tyler Bell, SS
  2. Luke Lawrence, 2B
  3. Cole Hage, LF
  4. James McCoy, RF
  5. Patrck Herrera, 3B
  6. Carson Hansen, CF
  7. Kyuss Gargett, DH
  8. Hudson Brown, 1B
  9. Devin Burkes, C

Pitching Matchup

LHP Ben Cleaver (6-3, 3.30 ERA, 71 IP, 79 SO, 26 BB, 26 ER, .183 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.76 ERA, 58.2 IP, 78 SO, 26 BB, 31 ER, .220 b/avg.)

How to Watch: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball