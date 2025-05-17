Live Blog: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt (Game Three)
It's been a long season, but we're finally here. Game number 55. Georgia is leading by three runs as Vanderbilt and Kentucky start their game. If the Bulldogs win, Vanderbilt will need a win (or an LSU win) to get a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. If the Bulldogs lose, the Commodores clinch the double-bye.
Vanderbilt could also get the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, but would need No. 8 Arkansas to lose to No. 17 Tennessee.
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of Saturday afternoon's game between the Commodores and Wildcats.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
1st Inning
B1: Vanderbilt offense is quiet to start. Three up, three down on less than 20 pitches. Vanderbilt 0, Kentucky 0
T1: Cody Bowker holds Kentucky scoreless in the opening frame for the first time this series. The Wildcats got one hit but it was quick inning for Bowker. Vanderbilt 0, Kentucky 0
Pregame
Taylor: Should we make bets on who hits the walk-off home run today? It's crazy Vanderbilt has won back-to-back games on walk-off home runs. Why not go for a third today?
In all seriousness, those have been some amazing games to watch and I wouldn't be surprised if we're in for another great game. First pitch is coming up soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup
- Tyler Bell, SS
- Luke Lawrence, 2B
- Cole Hage, LF
- James McCoy, RF
- Patrck Herrera, 3B
- Carson Hansen, CF
- Kyuss Gargett, DH
- Hudson Brown, 1B
- Devin Burkes, C
Pitching Matchup
LHP Ben Cleaver (6-3, 3.30 ERA, 71 IP, 79 SO, 26 BB, 26 ER, .183 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.76 ERA, 58.2 IP, 78 SO, 26 BB, 31 ER, .220 b/avg.)
How to Watch: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats