Live Blog: No. 1-seed Vanderbilt vs No. 4-seed Wright State at Nashville Regional
NASHVILLE, Tenn.- No. 1-seed Vanderbilt and No. 4-seed Wright State meet up in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.
Vanderbilt is looking to pick up where it left off last week in Hoover, Alabama where the Commodores won the SEC Tournament Championship behind excellent pitching and a red hot offense.
The conference tournament title victory gave Vanderbilt the No. 1 overall spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament and are now heavy favorites to make their way to Omaha for the College World Series.
But Wright State is looking to play spoiler to Vanderbilt’s College World Series dreams. The Raiders are coming off a Horizon League Tournament Championship against Milwaukee and enter the NCAA Tournament with a 38-19 record and looking to shock the world.
Wright State played three series against power conference teams during the regular season, Auburn, Ole Miss and NC State, but lost all nine of those games.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the NCAA Tournament Nashville Regional matchup between Vanderbilt and Wright State. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Top of the 1st
Thompson retires the next three and strands a runner in scoring position.
Rough start for Vanderbilt as Wright State draws a leadoff walk and a RBI double to make it 1-0 Wright State.
Pregame
- Good crowd on hand today for Vanderbilt's first game in this year's NCAA Tournament. Wright State is in their all-black uniforms and Vanderbilt is wearing its all-white jerseys. Both teams are out warming up as we are 17 minutes away from first pitch.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Wright State Raiders Starting Lineup
- Hunter Warren, 2B
- Patrick Fultz, 3B
- Gus Gregory, DH
- JP Peltier, LF
- Boston Smith, C
- Luke Arnold, SS
- Cam Gilkerson, RF
- Conlan Daniel, CF
- Will Cook, 1B
Starting Pitchers
- Vanderbilt: JD Thompson (5-5) 4.06 ERA, 82.0 IP, 110 K, 29 BB, .240 b/avg
- Wright State: Cam Allen (7-3) 5.43 ERA, 61.1 IP, 64 SO, 38 BB, .261 b/avg
Weather Report
- It is a great day for baseball today as it is partly sunny with a temperature of 72 degrees at first pitch. Temperatures will dip down into the mid 60s by the end of the game. Wind gusts of around 22 mph are expected during the game. There are no signs of rain in the forecast, so it is looking to be a clear night for baseball.