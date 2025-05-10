Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 2

Follow along here for live updates, reactions and analysis of Saturday's game between the Commodores and Volunteers.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's Rustan Rigdon (19) tags Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) out at second base during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
Vanderbilt's Rustan Rigdon (19) tags Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) out at second base during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of Friday afternoon's series opening game between the Commodores and Volunteers.

ICYMI: Vanderbilt Offense Stifled in Opening Game Against Tennessee

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

3rd Inning

B3: Cody Bowker looking solid on the mound for Vanderbilt. Just had his first three up, three down inning and has four strikeouts in the game. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2

T3: Vanderbilt is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts, including two steals of third base. Just like in the first inning, Jacob Humphrey steals third and scores the tying run on a Rustan Rigdon groundout. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2

2nd Inning

B2: Fairly quick inning from Bowker. Took him four pitches to get the first two outs before giving up a single and then a fly out to end the inning. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1

T2: I wrote about how Marcus Phillips may not be as good as Liam Doyle, but he's still good enough to cause problems for Vanderbilt at the plate.

It's still early, but Phillips struck out the first two batters he faced and got a groundout to end the inning. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1

1st Inning

B1: Tennessee's Hunter Ensley is having himself a fantastic series. He had three highlight reel catches to rob Vanderbilt of runs last night and today, he hits a one-out, two-run home run (Cody Bowker walked the second batter faced) in his first at-bat.

So, maybe it's not the uniforms. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1

T1: Is it the uniforms? Vanderbilt wore the white with black pin stripes last night and we know how that game went. Today, they're wearing the amazing black with gold pin stripes uniform (I'm still looking for a better looking baseball uniform) and already got one run (via an impressive stolen-base-trip around the bases by Rustan Rigdon and RJ Austin got an RBI groundout). Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 0

Pregame

Taylor Hodges here once again for Vanderbilt-Tennessee's second game of their weekend series. I remember watching Marcus Phillips pitch for Tennessee against Ole Miss earlier this season and thought he looked good. But the Rebels were able to force him out of the game in the fourth inning and went on to win 10-8. Can the Commodores duplicate that today? We'll find out soon enough. First pitch is coming up soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, 2B
  2. RJ Austin, CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, LF
  6. Mac Rose, C
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, DH

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup

  1. Gavin Kilen, SS
  2. Andrew Fischer, 1B
  3. Hunter Ensley, CF
  4. Dalton Bargo, LF
  5. Dean Curley, 2B
  6. Reese Chapman, RF
  7. Manny Marin, 3B
  8. Cannon Peebles, C
  9. Chris Newstrom, DH

Pitching Matchup

RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 54 IP, 73 SO, 24 BB, 27 ER, .216 b/avg.) vs. RHP Marcus Phillips (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 72 SO, 23 BB, 20 ER, .211 b/avg.)

How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball