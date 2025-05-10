Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, Game 2
Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis of Friday afternoon's series opening game between the Commodores and Volunteers.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
3rd Inning
B3: Cody Bowker looking solid on the mound for Vanderbilt. Just had his first three up, three down inning and has four strikeouts in the game. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2
T3: Vanderbilt is 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts, including two steals of third base. Just like in the first inning, Jacob Humphrey steals third and scores the tying run on a Rustan Rigdon groundout. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2
2nd Inning
B2: Fairly quick inning from Bowker. Took him four pitches to get the first two outs before giving up a single and then a fly out to end the inning. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1
T2: I wrote about how Marcus Phillips may not be as good as Liam Doyle, but he's still good enough to cause problems for Vanderbilt at the plate.
It's still early, but Phillips struck out the first two batters he faced and got a groundout to end the inning. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1
1st Inning
B1: Tennessee's Hunter Ensley is having himself a fantastic series. He had three highlight reel catches to rob Vanderbilt of runs last night and today, he hits a one-out, two-run home run (Cody Bowker walked the second batter faced) in his first at-bat.
So, maybe it's not the uniforms. Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 1
T1: Is it the uniforms? Vanderbilt wore the white with black pin stripes last night and we know how that game went. Today, they're wearing the amazing black with gold pin stripes uniform (I'm still looking for a better looking baseball uniform) and already got one run (via an impressive stolen-base-trip around the bases by Rustan Rigdon and RJ Austin got an RBI groundout). Vanderbilt 1, Tennessee 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here once again for Vanderbilt-Tennessee's second game of their weekend series. I remember watching Marcus Phillips pitch for Tennessee against Ole Miss earlier this season and thought he looked good. But the Rebels were able to force him out of the game in the fourth inning and went on to win 10-8. Can the Commodores duplicate that today? We'll find out soon enough. First pitch is coming up soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Mac Rose, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup
- Gavin Kilen, SS
- Andrew Fischer, 1B
- Hunter Ensley, CF
- Dalton Bargo, LF
- Dean Curley, 2B
- Reese Chapman, RF
- Manny Marin, 3B
- Cannon Peebles, C
- Chris Newstrom, DH
Pitching Matchup
RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 54 IP, 73 SO, 24 BB, 27 ER, .216 b/avg.) vs. RHP Marcus Phillips (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 59.2 IP, 72 SO, 23 BB, 20 ER, .211 b/avg.)
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats