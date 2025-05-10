Vanderbilt Offense Stifled in Opening Game Against Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Baseball took the opening game against the Vanderbilt Commodores 3-2 in a pitcher's duel. Tennessee's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts and limited Vanderbilt to just two extra-base hits to claim game one.
Volunteers ace Liam Doyle dominated the Vanderbilt offense, working seven innings, striking out 12 Commodores, allowing three hits and hitting one batter. Doyle set the tone early, striking out seven of his first 10 batter's faced. He had filthy stuff throughout the day and was only hindered by a blister that developed through the game.
Vanderbilt ace JD Thompson managed a strong outing of his own, working six innings, striking out six while allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks. Thompson gave up three consecutive hits to open the second inning and give up a run. He responded with three straight outs and got back on track. Thompson allowed consecutive hits again to open the sixth scoring another Tennessee run but got out of the inning and ended his day strong.
Tennessee found another run in the seventh inning to open up a 3-0 lead as the Volunteers manufactured their third small-ball run as it appeared the home side would cruise to an easy win. However, despite the lack of early success, the Commodores offense stayed at work and clawed back into the game.
Vanderbilt's Rustan Rigdon scored Colin Barczi in the eighth after the catcher opened the inning with a double. The Commodores scored again in the ninth to make things interesting on a Brodie Johnston solo home run. Unfortunately, the Commodores couldn't keep the rally going and ultimately lost a one-run game.
The series continues on Saturday with game two in Knoxville starting at 4 p.m. CT.