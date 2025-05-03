Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, Game 2
No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 18 Alabama have already repeated one aspect of Friday night's game. The Commodores are hoping to repeat another one.
After roughly an hour-long postponement due to more storms at Hawkins Field, the Commodores are set to face the Crimson Tide after winning Friday night's game (that was delayed by 90 minutes) 12-2 in eight innings.
RECAP: Vanderbilt's Star Players Come Up Big in Win Against Alabama
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of Friday night's game between Alabama and Vanderbilt.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
4th Inning
T4: We are in another pitcher's duel. Cody Bowker faces three batters, gets three strikeouts. He now has six in the game. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 1
3rd Inning
B3: Vanderbilt can't answer back, going three up, three down for the second straight inning. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 1
T3: Alabama, with one out and runners at the corners, ties the game on a ground ball hit just softly enough to avoid a double play. A deep fly ball to center field strands one runner, but the Crimson Tide has tied the game. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 1
2nd Inning
B2: Well, know Vanderbilt knows how it feels to have a three up, three down inning at the plate with all three outs being strikeouts. We may have another pitcher's duel brewing. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
T2: Alabama tries to answer back, but Cody Bowker gets all three outs via strikeouts. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
1st Inning
B1: RJ Austin is now 5-for-6 at the plate this weekend with a hard hit ground ball Alabama's shortstop had trouble fielding and then moved to third on a wild pitch. It was a similar sequence of events as Friday night, but instead of Austin being stranded at third base, he scores on a balk. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0
T1: We are finally underway. Cody Bowker gives up a two out double to Alabama's Kade Snell, but gets a groundout to third to end the inning on the very next pitch.
But as the game starts, I can't help but wonder, seeing Vanderbilt in the white uniforms with black pinstripes, does Vanderbilt have the best looking uniforms in college baseball? Vanderbilt 0, Alabama 0
Pregame
Taylor Hodges here for another day of Vanderbilt baseball. Stormy weather forced another delay, but at least today's game will end before nightfall (hopefully).
Vanderbilt won last night's game 12-2 in eight innings, which helped with the late start time, but will we see that same Commodore offense at the plate today? Will Cody Bowker avoid a big, game-costing inning unlike last week against Ole Miss? Will there be more rain and how will the rain that's already come impact the early innings?
All these questions, and more that we haven't conceived, will be answered shortly.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Lineup
- Bryce Fowler, RF
- Justin Lebron, SS
- Kade Snell, LF
- Richie Bonomolo Jr., CF
- Will Hodo, 1B
- Garrett Staton, 2B
- Brady Neal, C
- Jason Torres, 3B
- Coleman Mizell, DH
Pitching Matchup
RHP Riley Quick (6-2, 3.54 ERA, 40.2 IP, 41 SO, 15 BB, 16 ER, .247 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 50 IP, 67 SO, 22 BB, 25 ER, .217 b/avg.)
How to Watch
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats