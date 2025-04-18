Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Updates: No. 19 Vanderbilt Looks to Secure Series Win vs. Georgia

Follow along here for live updates, reaction and analysis from Friday's SEC baseball game between the Commodores and Bulldogs.

Vanderbilt players had plenty to celebrate throughout Tuesday night's 9-2 victory against Dayton.
No. 19 Vanderbilt got some good news with the announcement of No. 5 Georgia's starting lineup. Ryland Zaborowski, was listed as a game time decision in the Student-Athlete Availability Report, was left out of the Bulldogs' starting lineup.

One of the nation's leading home run hitters, Zaborowski left Thursday's series opening game early. But the Bulldogs still have a batter, Robbie Burnett, who has 16 home runs, too. So, it still won't be a walk in the park for Cody Bowker and the Commodores.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the series-opening game between the Commodores and Bulldogs.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

1st Inning

B1: It appears whatever late-game magic the Commodores found last night didn't carry over to today. Vanderbilt's first three batters all go down on strikeouts. Vanderbilt 0, Georgia 0

T1: Making his first start since a rough outing against Oklahoma, Cody Bowker is looking good. He struck out the first two batters and gave up a walk. Colin Barczi threw a laser to second to catch the runner stealing to end the inning. Vanderbilt 0, Georgia 0

Pregame

Taylor Hodges back another night of college baseball. Last night's game was a fun one to watch, with JD Thompson striking out 14 batters and the Commodores getting a win against a hot Georgia team. Firs-pitch tonight is a few minutes away and I'll have updates throughout the game.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  3. Riley Nelson, DH
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  6. Braden Holcomb, 1B
  7. Colin Barczi, C
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Georgia Bulldogs Starting Lineup

  1. Ryan Black, DH
  2. Slate Alford, 3B
  3. Robbie Burnett, RF
  4. Tre Phelps, LF
  5. Christian Adams, 2B
  6. Daniel Jackson, C
  7. Brennan Hudson, 1B
  8. Nolan McCarthy, CF
  9. Kolby Branch, SS

How to Watch

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Published
