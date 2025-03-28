Live Updates: No. 2 Arkansas at No. 14 Vanderbilt, Game 1
Like pretty much every other sport, more than a couple of the nation's best baseball teams reside in the SEC. All but five teams ranked in top 15 of D1Baseball.com's Top 25 are SEC teams and two will meet at Hawkins Field tonight.
No. 14 Vanderbilt hosts No. 2 Arkansas at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. We'll have live updates, analysis and reactions throughout the game right here.
Click here to see the starting lineups for both Arkansas and Vanderbilt, as well as the starting pitcher matchup, injury report and weather report.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
Top 3rd: Arkansas gets the first hit of the game, with catcher Ryder Helfrick hitting a triple off the right field wall that was just out of the reach of Jacob Humphrey. Nolan Souza would drive in Helfrick in the next at-bat on a first-pitch groundout. No. 9 hitter Justin Thomas Jr. gets a one out single
It was always unrealistic to think the Razorbacks would be held scoreless (although Vanderbilt fans shouldn't be faulted for hoping for that). But now the Commodores need their offense to break through. It is a little concerning that Thompson wasn't as sharp in this inning, but did get his fifth strikeout of the game.
Bottom 2nd: Thompson is looking great for Vanderbilt, but Arkansas pitcher Zach Root. He struck out one batter in the second inning. He did give up a two out walk that didn't result in any more offense.
Top 2nd: Add two more strikeouts for Thompson on your scorecard. The Commodores got the third out on an unassisted groundout to first base. Thompson continues to look great.
Arkansas has averaged nearly eight strikeouts per game this season and are already halfway to that mark.
Bottom 1st: Jacob Humphrey starts off with a first-pitch groundout to third base and RJ Austin hits a similar groundout to third base in the next at-bat. Brodie Johnston struck out to end the inning.
Top 1st: Great start for JD Thompson on the mound. Forced a flyout to Arkansas' first batter and then struck out the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters. You really couldn't ask for a better for first half inning.
Also, Diego Pavia could fill in an emergency role for Vanderbilt should they need him, based on his first pitch before Friday's game:
Pregame: Taylor Hodges here to provide updates, analysis and reactions to tonight's SEC baseball game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas.