NCAA Super Regionals Predictions: What Will Happen vs. What We Want to Happen
If we learned anything after the 2025 NCAA Baseball Regionals it’s that we have no clue what’s going to happen.
The SEC went from having 13 teams in the tournament to just four and seven regional hosts failed to advance to the super regionals. Unfortunately, that includes Vanderbilt becoming the first No. 1 overall seed to not make it to its own regional final.
So, don’t let anyone fool you by claiming to know what’s going to happen and that their predictions are a lock.
With that being said, here’s what I think is going to happen in this weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals. Please don’t use these predictions for betting purposes, you’ll likely lose.
And just to make this a little more fun, I’ve also included what I want to see happen for each matchup. Enjoy:
Louisville Super Regional
Miami vs. Louisville
- Official Prediction: Louisville
- What I want to see happen: Miami
Vanderbilt has to really be kicking itself because it would be favored to beat Miami. But alas the Commodores aren’t playing. Personally, I have no strong feelings about this game. But it would be cool to see Miami back in Omaha.
Corvallis Super Regional
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
- Official Prediction: Oregon State
- What I want to see happen: Oregon State
A cross country flight for the Seminoles might be the difference maker because this is a close call. But Oregon State is conference-less so let’s give the Beavers something to celebrate.
Chapel Hill Super Regional
Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina
- Official Prediction: North Carolina
- What I want to see happen: North Carolina
The Tar Heels won their three regional games by a combined 21 runs. This is one of the hottest teams in the country and should have no trouble getting to Omaha.
Auburn Super Regional
No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Auburn
- Official Prediction: Coastal Carolina
- What I want to see happen: Coastal Carolina
Give me the team with the better pitching staff every time.
Fayetteville Super Regional
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Arkansas
- Official Prediction: Arkansas
- What I want to see happen: Arkansas
Going with the Razorbacks because this is arguably the most complete team they’ve had and Tennessee won the CWS last year.
Baton Rouge Super Regional
West Virginia vs. No. 6 LSU
- Official Prediction: LSU
- What I want to see happen: LSU
I already picked one SEC team to lose (that wasn’t playing a SEC team). If the SEC wants to keep its streak of national championships, it’s odds would be better with more than one team.
Durham Super Regional
Murray State vs. Duke
- Official Prediction: Duke
- What I want to see happen: Murray State
As much fun it would be to see Murray State go on run like Fresno State did in 2008, that type of run might be too much to ask of Murray State. Then again, they’re here for a reason.
Los Angeles Super Regional
UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA
- Official Prediction: UTSA
- What I want to see happen: UTSA
I was born and raised in Texas. So, when given a choice between a Texas-based school and one not from the Lone Star state, I’m going to pitch the Texas team. Unless, it’s Texas A&M. Then its an automatic "pick the other team" choice.